Support fund opens for businesses affected by fire near Glasgow Central

A multimillion-pound fund to support businesses affected by the “catastrophic” fire that ravaged a building neighbouring Glasgow Central station has opened to applications.

More than 70 businesses lost their premises in the blaze on March 8 while dozens of others were unable to open as they were within the safety cordon put in place after the incident.

The Fire Recovery Fund, which opened to applications on Monday, is being administered by Glasgow City Council, using funding from the Scottish Government which announced a £10 million recovery support package for the area.

The fire began in a vape shop on Union Street on Sunday March 8 and spread through the building and around the corner.

Firefighters spent several days at the scene (Robert Perry/PA)

Only the facade of Forsyth House, the B-listed Victorian building at the junction with Gordon Street, was left standing and it has since been demolished.

Glasgow Central station was closed for several days following the blaze before the main part of the building partially reopened on March 18, with all platforms due to reopen on March 25.

Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “It was very clear, even as the catastrophic fire at Union Street was still burning, that this incident was going to have a huge impact on a really wide variety of businesses – including a great number of small and independent businesses – in our city centre.

“Supporting them has been a key priority for the city – and opening this Fire Recovery Fund, with the backing of the Scottish Government, is a really significant step.

“We’re already in contact with many of the eligible businesses, but we hope to hear from traders as soon as possible so we can do what we can to help them get back in business.”

The funding aims to help businesses recover, stabilise operations and resume trading as quickly as possible.

The council said that all eligible businesses displaced due to the loss of Forsyth House and surrounding premises/buildings directly affected by the fire will qualify for support.

Eligible businesses located within both the initial safety cordon established on March 8 and the updated safety cordon area established on March 12 will also be eligible to apply for funding.

Workers painstakingly dismantled the building (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s Finance and Local Government Secretary Shona Robison said: “As soon as the full impact of this devastating fire became clear, the First Minister promised that the Scottish Government would provide immediate help for businesses and support their longer-term recovery.

“Alongside Glasgow City Council, we have designed a scheme that delivers on both these aims.

“It enables businesses to access financial help quickly while ensuring support reaches those most in need.

“By doing so, we are taking the first steps towards rebuilding and renewing this important part of Glasgow city centre, a process to which we have promised up to £10 million.”

The council said that three levels of funding support will be available from the £4.395 million fund.

There will be £25,000 available for each of the 73 businesses which lost their premises in Forsyth House.

For each of the 78 businesses in the current cordon area there will be £15,000 available, while £2,000 will be available for each of the 700 businesses situated within the initial emergency safety cordon.

The deadline for applications to the Fire Recovery Fund is April 5 and businesses wishing to apply for funding can do so at https://glasgow.gov.uk/15062.