Protesters cursed Hong Kong accused and his family ‘to die’, court told

A retired Hong Kong superintendent accused of directing shadow police operations for China has told jurors how a protester cursed him and his family “to die”.

Dual Chinese-British national Bill Yuen, 65, is on trial at the Old Bailey on charges under the National Security Act alongside Border Force official Peter Wai, 38.

Yuen is accused of tasking Wai to spy on Hong Kong dissidents, pro-democracy campaigners and British politicians for China.

Wai, who was also a special constable with the City of London Police, allegedly misused his position to make unauthorised searches of the Home Office computer system.

On Monday, Yuen described how pro-democracy protests had spread from Hong Kong to London from 2019 onwards.

Jurors were shown images of the protest (Met Police/PA)

Jurors were shown a video of a protest outside the Guildhall in April 2023 during a visit by a Hong Kong dignitary.

One protester waved a flag and stood in front of a vehicle as Christopher Hu, the secretary for financial service to Hong Kong, was leaving the City venue.

Another activist could be seen holding a loudhailer amid shouts of “shame on you”.

Yuen told jurors: “I was in vehicle. The man with loud hailer was cursing me, cursing my whole family to die.”

The court heard Yuen retired from the Hong Kong Police in 2015 and came straight to London to join his wife and two grown-up children.

He got a job as office manager at the Hong Kong Economic Trade Office (HKETO) at Bedford Square in west London after seeing an advert in the Guardian, he said.

He told jurors that he first met Wai when he was out having lunch with his family in Chinatown and was led to believe he was working in the police.

Yuen later engaged Wai, as a representative of a private security firm, to guard the HKETO building and provide close protection for visiting dignitaries, the court was told.

He denied tasking Wai to carry out surveillance on Hong Kong dissidents and pro-democracy campaigners, saying everything was arranged and paid for via HKETO “on the record”.

Yuen explained he took on arranging security at HKETO at a time the building was being targeted with protests and vandalism.

He said he first contacted Wai after a protest on July 1 2021, on the anniversary of when Hong Kong was handed back to China.

Jurors were shown video footage of the incident in which flares were lit on the front doorstep of HKETO.

Yuen said: “More than 200 protesters gathered outside our office. They lit flares, tried to put (them) into the letterbox of our offices.”

“Luckily” a uniformed police officer intervened, but not before some damage was done to the building, Yuen said.

On July 30 2021, Yuen said he was present when protesters put up photographs of three Hong Kong High Court judges who sent a protester to jail.

Yuen said he spoke to the group who then put the photographs on the ground outside the office and covered them in egg yolk, which splashed on his clothes.

He was advised to “watch out” after video was posted online in which he was identified as a former police superintendent, jurors heard.

Initially, Wai helped to arrange a security guard at the HKETO office and later provided close protection to visiting dignitaries too, the court was told.

Yuen had queried whether Wai was allowed to run a private security firm and work in the police, but was reassured after seeing officers with piercings and tattoos, jurors heard.

The defendant told jurors he only found out Wai was not a serving police officer after he was arrested.

Wai and Yuen are jointly charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service between December 20 2023 and May 2 2024, and a second charge of foreign interference on May 1 2024 by forcing entry into a UK residential address.

Wai is also accused of misconduct in a public office by misusing his access to the Home Office computer system.

Wai, of Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey; and Yuen, of Hackney, east London, have denied the charges against them.

The Old Bailey trial continues.