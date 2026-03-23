Prime Minister condemns ‘horrific’ antisemitic arson attack on ambulances

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has called for communities to “all stand together” in the face of an “horrific antisemitic attack”, which saw four Jewish community ambulances set on fire.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, with CCTV showing three individuals setting light to an ambulance in the early hours of Monday morning.

There were no injuries reported in the attack on the Jewish community ambulance service, Hatzola, in Highfield Road, Golders Green, north-west London, around 1.45am, and no arrests have yet been made.

Jewish community leaders condemned the attack, with the Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis saying the targeting of the volunteer service was “particularly sickening”.

Investigators are working to identify who carried out the attack. It is understood to be too early to say if it was inspired by a particular group.

Sir Keir said he had been in contact with Jewish community leaders and “it’s really important that we all stand together”.

Firefighters at the scene in Highfield Road, Golders Green, London, after an apparent arson attack on four ambulances (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He added: “This is a horrific antisemitic attack. And of course my thoughts, I think all of our thoughts, will be with those in the vicinity, the residents who are understandably very concerned, the Jewish community across the country deeply concerned.

“I’ve already been in touch with community leaders this morning and will continue to do so during the day.

“But antisemitism has no place in our society and it’s really important that we all stand together at a moment like this.”

Police said reports of explosions are believed to be linked to gas canisters on board the ambulances.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and road closures in the area remain in place.

The Chief Rabbi said in a statement on X: “The deliberate arson attacks against Hatzola ambulances in London are a particularly sickening assault – not only on the Jewish community, but on the values we share as a society.

“Our Hatzola volunteer ambulance corps is an extraordinary service, whose sole mission is to protect life, Jewish and non-Jewish alike.

“The targeting of Hatzola by people so committed to terror, hatred and the desecration of life is a most painful illustration of the ongoing battle between those who sanctify life and those who seek to destroy it.

“At a time when Jewish communities around the world are facing a growing pattern of these violent attacks, we will meet this moment with shared resolve and stand together against hatred and intimidation.”

The arson attack in Highfield Road, Golders Green, London is being treated as a hate crime. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Israeli embassy in London said antisemitism is “rampant” on the streets of the capital.

In a statement, it said: “Firebombing ambulances is not an anomaly, it is the consequence, after years of hate-filled marches, incitement and intimidation being tolerated in plain sight.

“Enough is enough. There must be a thorough investigation and decisive action to put an end to this climate of intimidation before it spirals further. Silence and inaction are no longer an option.”

Shomrim said the north-west London facility run by fellow Jewish charity Hatzola remained fully operational.

Hatzola, which was established in 1979 and is run by volunteers, provides free medical transportation and emergency response to those living in North London.

Firefighters at the scene in Highfield Road, Golders Green, London on Monday. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Met Superintendent Sarah Jackson, who leads policing in the local area, said: “We know this incident will cause a great deal of community concern and officers remain on scene to carry out urgent inquiries.

“We are in the process of examining CCTV and are aware of online footage. We believe we are looking for three suspects at this early stage.

“There have been no arrests yet, and we would urge anyone with information to please contact us as soon as possible – you can do so anonymously if you wish.

“We will be engaging with faith leaders and carrying out additional patrols in the local area as we continue our investigation to provide reassurance and a highly visible presence.”

London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan said it was a “cowardly attack on the Jewish community” and insisted “Londoners will never be cowed by this kind of hatred and intimidation”.

The attack was condemned as a ‘reprehensible’ and ‘appalling antisemitic attack’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Peter Zinkin, who represents the Golders Green ward on Barnet Council, told the Press Association that his “initial response is shock and horror as you would expect, but the second response is a deep and overwhelming sadness that this has happened”.

Fellow councillor Dean Cohen said: “It is a despicable act, not only to attack the Jewish community, but to attack ambulances, ambulances that are there to save lives day in, day out, 24/7, is a new low.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury condemned the “appalling antisemitic attack”, while the British Medical Association (BMA) criticised “deliberate attacks on healthcare services” as “reprehensible”.

Damon Hoff, president of Machzike Hadath Synagogue where the ambulances were parked, said the community was feeling vulnerable.

He said: “When you attack a place of worship, and you attack ambulances, you’re going for the very heart and core of what’s decent about this country, and there must be outrage for that.

“The political establishment needs to know that there are many decent Britons that are going to feel vulnerable. In a time like this, this is, you need the very best of humanity.

“The community is feeling vulnerable and feeling frightened, but we’re not going to let that get us down.”