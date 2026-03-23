Police put ‘significant amount of officers’ on Noah Donohoe search, inquest told

Police dedicated a “significant amount of officers” to search for Noah Donohoe in the days after the schoolboy went missing, an inquest has heard.

A police witness told Belfast Coroner’s Court that he believed the high risk level of the case was recognised quickly.

The inquest into the death of the schoolboy, which is being heard with a jury, has now entered its ninth week.

Noah, a pupil at St Malachy’s College, was 14 when his naked body was found in a storm drain tunnel in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he left home on his bike to meet two friends in the Cavehill area of the city.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was likely to be drowning.

The inquest is being heard at Belfast Coroner’s Court (Liam McBurney/PA)

The inquest resumed on Monday morning with evidence from Inspector Bell, who was a sergeant in June 2020 and had been involved in the investigation to find Noah.

Inspector Bell told the inquest he had been carrying out inquiries in Northwood Road on Tuesday June 23, two days after Noah had gone missing.

He said he had observed CCTV footage on a mobile phone of a youth cycling naked in the area.

The officer told the jury that the previous day, he was the morning duty sergeant in Lisburn Road police station when he was told by an inspector he would be co-ordinating the investigation.

He said: “On the Monday there were a lot of actions that needed to be delegated and co-ordinated and different updates coming in.

“When I come on duty I want to be fully aware of the investigation.”

Counsel to the coroner, Peter Coll, asked the witness if there was a “checklist” of things he was checking.

The officer said he worked off a template but added extra actions “tailored to the individual investigation”.

He said there were two sergeants on duty on the Monday. He said one looked after other duties while he concentrated on the Noah search because “we both recognised the significant risk”.

He added: “We certainly did allocate a significant amount of officers to this investigation.

“When you look at the timeline of my emails and my phone calls, you can see this investigation had me dedicated to it.”

“The risk, I believe, was recognised very quickly.”

A general view of Northwood Park and Northwood road in Belfast where schoolboy Noah Donohoe was last seen before his death in 2020 (Niall Carson/PA)

He said police dealt with missing person investigations on the majority of days.

Inspector Bell said the Cavehill area had been checked overnight by air support and there was “no new information” that further searches were required.

He said: “We had no information to say that Noah was definitely in Cavehill, it was one of our hypothesis.

“He had plans to go there, however, those plans were cancelled.”

The inquest continues.