Police investigate antisemitic hate crime after ambulances set alight in London

Police are investigating an antisemitic hate crime after an apparent arson attack on four ambulances belonging to the Jewish Community Ambulance service in London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to Highfield Road, Golders Green around 1.45am on Monday after receiving reports of a fire.

The Met confirmed the incident is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, while the London Fire Brigade said no injuries had been reported.

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, who leads policing in the local area, said: “We know this incident will cause a great deal of community concern and officers remain on scene to carry out urgent enquiries.

“We are in the process of examining CCTV and are aware of online footage. We believe we are looking for three suspects at this early stage.

“There have been no arrests yet, and we would urge anyone with information to please contact us as soon as possible – you can do so anonymously if you wish.

“We will be engaging with faith leaders and carrying out additional patrols in the local area as we continue our investigation to provide reassurance and a highly visible presence.”

Police said reports of explosions are believed to be linked to gas canisters on board the ambulances.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and road closures in the area remain in place.

Shomrim, a non-profit organisation which operates a neighbourhood watch in the Golders Green neighbourhood, said it was “aware of loud explosions” early on Monday morning.

“Emergency services are on scene following a deliberate incident involving #Hatzola ambulances being set alight,” the group said in a post on X.

“The explosions were caused by oxygen tanks not a bomb or explosive device. Although some buildings have been evacuated no casualties have been reported.

“Please avoid the area while investigations continue.”

Shomrim said Northwest London facility run by fellow Jewish charity Hatzola remained fully operational.

Hatzola, which was established in 1979 and is run by volunteers, provides free medical transportation and emergency response to those living in North London.

The fire brigade said around 40 firefighters were called to the fires and that multiple cylinders on the vehicles had exploded, causing windows to break in nearby flats.

Golders Green ward councillor Dean Cohen, who was at the scene, told Jewish News the fact the incident was taking place in the “car park of a synagogue is particularly chilling and will send shockwaves through our community at a time of already heightened fears over antisemitism in the UK”.

He said: “It’s beyond time for the authorities to wake and do more to tackle this hate running riot.”

Community Security Trust (CST), a charity which monitors antisemitism in the UK, confirmed in a statement on X that it was assisting police in their enquiries.

The statement said: “We are aware of multiple Hatzola ambulances that have been deliberately set alight in London.

“This has obvious comparison to similar antisemitic arson attacks recently in Belgium and the Netherlands.

“No injuries have been reported at this time and we are helping @MPSBarnet with their enquiries.”