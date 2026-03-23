Natalie McNally’s partner found guilty of her murder

The partner of a pregnant woman in Co Armagh has been found guilty of her murder.

Natalie McNally, 32, was 15 weeks pregnant when she was violently attacked and killed at her home in Lurgan on December 18, 2022.

Stephen McCullagh, 36, of Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, was convicted by a jury during the fifth week of the trial at Belfast Crown Court.

The jury of six men and six women reached their verdict after two hours of deliberations.

McCullagh stood without expression in the dock between prison staff as the verdict was read out.

Ms McNally’s family and friends filled the public gallery behind the dock and cheered after the verdict was announced.