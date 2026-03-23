Met chief says rise in Iranian state threats ‘grave’ after arson attack

The head of the Metropolitan Police has said the force are investigating whether an Islamist group with possible Iranian state links is behind an arson attack on Jewish community ambulances.

The incident in Golders Green, north-west London, in which four vehicles were destroyed in the early hours of Monday, is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime but not as terrorism, Scotland Yard has said.

A video has allegedly been posted on Telegram by an Islamist group called Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, showing a map of the location where the ambulances were kept and footage of them on fire.

Speaking on Monday at the annual dinner of the Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that monitors antisemitism in the UK, Sir Mark Rowley is expected to say the “rapid growth in recent years of Iranian state threats is grave”, but it was “too early” to attribute the attack to the Iranian state.

Sir Mark will say: “Britain’s Jewish community has in recent years been increasingly targeted by individuals, groups and hostile states, intent on spreading fear, hate and harm.

“This volatile mix is at the front of my mind given events of today.”

He will add: “The rapid growth in recent years of Iranian state threats is grave: hostile state surveillance activity, twenty disrupted plots, and recent attempted attacks on the Iranian diaspora.

“None of this is isolated.

“It is part of a rapidly shifting threat landscape.

“It is too early for me to attribute last night’s attack in Golders Green to the Iranian state – that is rightly for the counter-terrorism investigation to determine – but whoever was responsible, the impact is serious.

“We believe three suspects were involved and we are pursuing all lines of inquiry, including an online claim of responsibility by an Islamist group who have claimed other attacks across Europe and have potential Iranian state links.”

CCTV shows three people in hoods pouring accelerant on the vehicles, which belong to Jewish community ambulance service Hatzola, before setting them on fire and running away.

Speaking near the scene on Monday, Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads policing for the area, said investigators are aware of a group apparently claiming responsibility for the attack online, but have not yet verified whether this is true.

Sir Mark is expected to praise the “extraordinary speed and professionalism” of local volunteers, CST teams, synagogue security and Hatzola staff, which he will say “quite literally protected lives”, alongside the actions of Met officers.

He will add: “And let us be clear about what was targeted: a volunteer ambulance service that serves everyone, of every background.

“An attack on Hatzola is not only an attack on the Jewish community but an attack on all of us.

“There is no ‘us and them’. There is only an attack on a British community.”

Sir Mark said his force’s aim was “to protect, to be visible, to offer reassurance and to keep people safe” and said additional measures are being put in place to protect Jewish communities.

The scene in Golders Green after the apparent arson attack (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has called for communities to “all stand together” in the face of the “horrific antisemitic attack”, while Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said the targeting of the volunteer service was “particularly sickening”.

Gas canisters kept in the ambulances exploded after they were set alight at the site in Highfield Road at about 1.45am on Monday, but no injuries have been reported.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and road closures in the area remain in place.

Residents described being woken in the early hours by the noise, with the force of the explosions blowing out windows, including those of the nearby synagogue.

One man, who lives in Highfield Road, said: “My wife was afraid for her life. People were shouting to just grab a bag and leave but did not tell us where to go. It was very scary and I’m still shaking now.”

Firefighters at the scene in Highfield Road, Golders Green (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Counter Terrorism Police, who are leading the investigation, are appealing for anyone with footage of the arson attack to get in touch.

Jewish leaders met the Prime Minister in Downing Street on Monday, and Michael Wegier, chief executive of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said Jews in the UK feel less safe now than a few years ago.

On Monday evening, more than 250 people attended a rally against antisemitism in Golders Green, according to Press Association estimates.

Protesters waved the Israeli flag and chanted “Keir Starmer, Jew harmer”, “Long live Israel” and “No to Jew hate”.

The chief executive of the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) told the rally the arson attack was “calculated” and “despicable”, and former home secretary Suella Braverman said the incident was “not a surprise” as the Jewish community are “living with normalised antisemitism”.

A police cordon around the scene was lifted later and Highfield Road was reopened at 8.45pm.

Three community ambulances could be seen completely burnt out and a fourth appeared to be more intact, with significant damage to the bonnet of the vehicle.

The latest official figures on hate crime recorded by police in England and Wales showed Jewish people had the highest rate of religious hate crimes targeted at them of any faith group.

Two worshippers were killed in a deadly attack on a synagogue in Manchester in October 2025, and in a separate investigation earlier this month two men were charged with allegedly spying on Jewish people and locations for Iran.

The Government has pledged to fund replacements for the ambulances as well as immediate health support.