Korean fried chicken replaces kebabs among Just Eat’s top takeaways

Britons have swapped kebabs for Korean fried chicken and fish and chips for Pad Thai among their top 10 favourite takeaways, Just Eat has revealed as it set out how our tastes have changed since it launched in the UK two decades ago.

The takeaway delivery giant said social media trends have been key to driving the most popular choices in recent years, while wellness trends have also influenced the food customers order on the platform.

Having started with just seven cuisines in the UK 20 years ago – Italian and pizza, Indian, burgers, Chinese, kebabs, fish and chips, and chicken – Just Eat said it has now expanded to offer more than 100 options on its platform, with additions including Bangladeshi, Brazilian, Greek and Nepalese food.

Some firm favourites in 2006, such as doner kebab, fish and chips and chicken korma have slipped out of the top 10 takeaway ranking, to be replaced instead by the likes of Korean fried chicken, loaded fries and Pad Thai.

TikTok’s influence has also sparked a surge in demand for food such as Japanese-inspired matcha products, which have seen orders on Just Eat more than double in the last year, up 120%.

It said there were 120,000 searches for matcha last year on the platform.

Another social media favourite, Dubai chocolate, has also been in high demand, with related products rising by a massive 2,684% in 2025.

Leigh Phillipson, commercial director at Just Eat, said the site has seen social platforms like TikTok “have a real impact on the popularity of orders, with Korean seeing a boom in the last few years off the back of shows like Squid Game and music by Blackpink”.

He said: “Items most Brits in 2006 would be confused by, like matcha and fibre drinks, are surging aligned to wellness trends.”

Just Eat said it first introduced sushi on its platform in 2008, followed by Thai in 2009, while Korean was only added 10 years ago.

But some classic dishes remain as popular, according to its data, with the group confirming it still has more than 11,000 independent Indian restaurants on the site.

“Despite more choice than ever, great British favourites like Indian, Chinese and fish and chips are as popular as ever,” said Mr Phillipson.

“Independent restaurants are still the beating heart of our platform and a force for good on our UK high streets.”