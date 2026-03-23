Keir Starmer to chair Cobra meeting after Donald Trump call on Iran crisis

Sir Keir Starmer is set to convene an emergency Cobra meeting on Monday after a call with Donald Trump to discuss reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

In a conversation on Sunday night, the Prime Minister and the US president agreed reopening the strait was “essential” to stabilise a global energy market that had seen oil prices rocket since Mr Trump began his joint campaign with Israel against Iran.

The 20-minute call, described by sources as “constructive”, followed a week in which Mr Trump had heavily criticised Sir Keir’s response to the crisis amid the president’s demand for other nations to send ships to open the strait.

Other nations have so far resisted his demand, with the UK thought to be unlikely to send vessels because of the high level of risk in the strait and an unwillingness to be drawn into the wider war.

But Tehran’s unsuccessful attempt to strike the UK-US base on Diego Garcia with ballistic missiles has raised concerns that much of Europe could be within range of Iranian weapons.

While the strait remains effectively closed to most shipping, the impact on the global energy market and the global economy is set to continue.

Facing the threat of higher inflation and concerns about disruption to fuel supplies, Sir Keir will convene his top ministers at a Cobra meeting on Monday afternoon.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband are expected to join the meeting, as well as the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey.

The meeting is expected to focus on the economic impact of the crisis, energy security and the resilience of industry and supply chains alongside the international response.

On Sunday, the chief executive of Centrica, which owns British Gas, said global oil supplies are already down 20% because of the conflict and warned price rises were “inescapable”.

But the Government is keen to play down the prospect of fuel rationing and discourage people from panic-buying petrol.

Communities Secretary Steve Reed told broadcasters on Sunday there was “no need” to ration fuel and the public should continue to fill up their cars “just like they always would”.