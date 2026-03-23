Jury in Natalie McNally murder trial retires to consider verdict

The jury in the trial of the man accused of the murder of Natalie McNally in Co Armagh has retired to consider its verdict.

Stephen McCullagh, 36, of Woodland Gardens in Lisburn, has denied murdering Ms McNally, who had been pregnant with his child.

Ms McNally, 32, was 15 weeks pregnant when she was beaten and stabbed at her home in Lurgan on December 18 2022.

During the four-week trial, the prosecution has claimed that McCullagh murdered Ms McNally after setting up a “false alibi” that he was livestreaming a video gaming session on YouTube.

The defence has instead asserted that a former boyfriend of Ms McNally, who cannot be named, was responsible for her murder.

Judge Mr Justice Patrick Kinney finished delivering his charge to the jury on Monday morning.

He said jurors must consider all the evidence presented to them to decide whether they are satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant was responsible for Ms McNally’s murder.