Iranian man freed pending further inquiries after alleged naval base incident

An Iranian man who was charged after allegedly trying to enter the naval base where Britain’s nuclear submarines are based has been released from custody pending further inquiries, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said.

Prosecutors said they have decided there should be no proceedings against a 31-year-old Romanian woman who was also arrested and charged by police following the alleged incident.

The man and woman were arrested on Thursday March 19 following the alleged incident at HM Naval Base Clyde, which is known as Faslane, and later charged, and had been expected to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday.

Faslane is home to the core of the UK’s submarine fleet and the Trident nuclear deterrent.

A Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service spokesperson said: “The Procurator Fiscal received a report concerning a 34-year-old man in connection with an alleged incident on March 19 2026.

“After full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, he was liberated from custody pending further inquiries and did not appear in court.

“The case against him remains live and under consideration.”

In relation to the woman, the spokesperson said: “After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, including the available admissible evidence, the Procurator Fiscal decided that there should be no proceedings.

“The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future should further evidence become available.”