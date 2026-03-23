How a seemingly perfect alibi was dismantled by cyber crime experts

It was conceived to be the perfect alibi placing Stephen McCullagh almost 20 miles away at his home in Lisburn while his pregnant partner Natalie McNally was murdered at her home in Lurgan just a week before Christmas in 2022.

The 32-year-old died after being violently attacked between 8.50pm and 9.30pm on Sunday December 18 at her house in Silverwood Green.

At that very moment, McCullagh, known online as votesaxon07, appeared to have been drinking alcohol and livestreaming himself playing computer games to other online gamers.

The trial of McCullagh, 36, of Woodland Gardens, was shown sections of the six-hour livestream during the trial at Belfast Crown Court.

It was advertised on his social media as a surprise livestream to start at 6pm on December 18, called The Violent Night Christmas Live Gaming Stream.

The footage opens with McCullagh wearing a Santa hat, welcoming viewers, and talking about the challenges of broadcasting live, saying he did not know how long it would last.

He said because of technical issues he would not be able to respond to the live chat, telling viewers to “chat amongst themselves”, and also said he would not use his phone.

He introduced the game Grand Theft Auto as one of his childhood favourites, and as he poured himself a Guinness, joked he would be drinking and driving, but added: “In the game by the way, I’m not leaving the house tonight.”

He mused about time off work over Christmas and said he was looking forward to spending time with loved ones, adding: “It’ll be a really f****** good Christmas this year.”

The stream went on with McCullagh saying he had not had a drink in months, before drinking a large portion, adding: “I could drink that stuff like it’s water.”

He later started drinking Baileys.

As the stream went on, McCullagh said: “I’m a very angry gamer by the way.”

And later, he appeared to be becoming drunk, screaming “die, why won’t you die” at one of the characters in a violent part of the game, and referred to himself as “pissed out of his tits”.

He also said he “realised I’m a very angry drunk”, but added: “In real life, I’m an absolute sweetheart.

“I don’t have too many loved ones in my life, but the ones I love, I love with all my heart.”

It was an alibi in the virtual world of gaming that he must have hoped would be beyond the comprehension of most, however, it was debunked by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s cyber crime unit.

The trial heard that an examination of McCullagh’s devices provided extensive evidence indicating it had been pre-recorded on December 14 and saved as a video file.

After he was re-arrested in January, McCullagh went on to admit to police in a pre-prepared statement that he had pre-recorded the footage.

In the statement, he said he had been consuming alcohol on the night Ms McNally was killed and had been asleep for most of the evening.