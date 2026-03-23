Government to fund replacement of four Jewish community ambulances

The Government will fund the replacement of four Jewish community ambulances destroyed in an arson attack, the Health Secretary has announced.

Wes Streeting also pledged that staff from London Ambulance Service will support Hatzola – the charity that provides the ambulance service in Golders Green – to ensure emergency callouts are covered.

Speaking at the scene in north London, Mr Streeting said: “The aim of these attackers is clear.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting speaking to the media in Golders Green, London, after an arson attack on four ambulances belonging to the Jewish Community Ambulance service (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“They want Jewish people in this country to live smaller lives, to live less Jewish lives, to be less visible as Jewish people, to fear going about Jewish life.

“I know that the Jewish community will not be cowed by this despicable act of evil, but it is the responsibility of the rest of us not to be bystanders.

“Every decent person in this country needs to stand up and speak up against this vile antisemitic hatred.

“And of course, the best form of solidarity is practical solidarity, which is why today, our London Ambulance Service colleagues will be providing support to the team here in Golders Green to make sure that we don’t skip a beat when it comes to responding to emergency callouts.”

Four vehicles will be in place “tomorrow morning at the latest” to replace those that were destroyed, with work ongoing to get permanent replacements, the Health Secretary said.

Mr Streeting reassured patients that the service will be there for them if needed.

Hatzola was founded in 1979 to provide emergency medical response to patients in north London at no cost.

It is run by volunteers who are trained by medical professionals who work alongside hospitals in the area, such as The Royal London, Homerton and Whittington hospitals.

It also works with national emergency services such as London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade, Helicopter Emergency Medical Service and the Metropolitan Police.

Hatzola responds to medical emergencies to deliver urgent care and take patients to hospital, as well as providing transport for the chronically ill or elderly patients that need transport to and from hospital.

Doctors have condemned the attack, with Dr Tom Dolphin, chairman at the British Medical Association council, saying medics “are appalled”.

He added: “Antisemitism is abhorrent, and deliberate attacks on healthcare services are reprehensible, and this horrendous incident involves both.”