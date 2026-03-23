Counter-terrorism police leading investigation into ambulance arson attack

Counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation into an arson attack on four Jewish community ambulances.

The incident in Golders Green, north-west London, is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime by the Metropolitan Police and has not been declared a terrorist incident, the force said.

Speaking near the scene on Monday, Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads policing for the area, said investigators are aware of a group apparently claiming responsibility for the attack online, but have not yet verified whether this is true.

Earlier it had been suggested that Harakat Ashab al-Yamin had said it was behind the incident.

He said: “While this has not been declared a terrorist incident at this stage, the investigation is now being led by Counter Terrorism Policing with all the specialist expertise they bring, and all lines of inquiry remain open.

“We are aware of an online claim from a group taking responsibility for this attack. Establishing the authenticity and accuracy of this claim will be a priority for the investigation team, but it is not something we can confirm at this point.”