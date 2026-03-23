Cannabis-user who stamped passer-by to death found guilty of murder

A cannabis-user who stamped on, kicked, punched a passer-by to death in a random attack after his car overturned has been found guilty of her murder.

Former university student Chukwuemeka Ahanonu, 24, was a stranger to 56-year-old mother Nila Patel, who died in hospital two days after suffering brain damage.

Ahanonu, of Dover Street, Leicester, denied murder but pleaded guilty to her manslaughter, claiming diminished responsibility.

He was found guilty of murder at Leicester Crown Court on Monday by jurors after a month-long trial.

Nila Patel was killed in a random attack after she got off the bus (Leicestershire Police/PA)

The fatal attack happened after the defendant escaped injury when the car he was driving overturned near Leicester Royal Infirmary on June 24 last year.

Prosecutor Mary Prior KC had told jurors that Ms Patel, who was 5ft 4in tall, was “viciously attacked” by Ahanonu, who was claiming universal credit despite running a “significant” drugs business.

Ms Prior had told the trial: “She (Ms Patel) had just got off the bus on her way home and was walking along the road, talking on the telephone to her dear friend.

“She was pulled from behind by the defendant, punched in the face with such severity that she fell onto the pavement. She was then kicked and stamped on as she lay on the floor… stamped on her face.”

By the time of the fatal attack, which a doctor at the scene said had caused “catastrophic” wounds, Ahanonu had lost his sliders and only had socks on his feet.

Ahanonu will be sentenced for murdering Ms Patel (Leicestershire Police/PA)

Hours after the murder when Ahanonu was tested for THC, which is produced by cannabis use, a level of 7.6mcg was found, above the limit of 2mcg.

Alleging that the defendant had acted as he did because he had taken a lot of cannabis, Ms Prior told the jury: “The voluntary consumption of a substance which causes you to act in a way that you would not act when sober is not a defence to murder because an intoxicated intent is still an intent.”

Ahanonu, originally from Peckham in south-east London, had been released from prison on licence a year before the attack.

He was freed from a two-year sentence in July 2024, having been found with more than £1,000 in cash and a machete after going through a red light in September 2023.

At the start of the trial, Ahanonu pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply class B drugs, and assault of an emergency worker after he bit a female officer following his arrest.

He was found not guilty of common assault in connection with a woman known to him after an incident which was reported to have happened in London during the early hours of June 24.

Leicestershire Police released video of interviews conducted with Ahanonu in which he was shown CCTV footage of his dangerous driving and part of the fatal assault.

Footage of him being tackled to the ground and hospital security staff running towards the scene of the assault in an effort to intervene was also issued by the force.

During the police interviews, the killer said about his driving: “I don’t remember even doing this… I can’t remember anything, do you understand?”

He was also seen holding his head in his hands after he told interviewing officers: “Oh my lord – I don’t remember killing anyone.”

The defendant is due to be sentenced on Tuesday.

In a statement released by Ms Patel’s children, Jaidan and Danika Patel, they said she was “a loving mother, a daughter, a sister, a friend, and the heart of our family”.

They said: “Mum still had so much life ahead of her. She should have had the chance to grow old, to enjoy retirement, to become a grandmother and to celebrate many more milestones with her family.

“All of those moments have now been taken away from her, and from us.”

Detective Inspector Emma Matts, of Leicestershire Police, said: “Ahanonu was unknown to Ms Patel. After crashing his vehicle, he ran from the scene violently attacking Ms Patel.

“This was the most horrific, violent and random attack by a stranger on a kind, gentle and loving woman who was simply making her way home.

“It is hard to imagine what Ms Patel went through in those moments. My thoughts continue to remain with her and with her family and friends who have suffered and continue to suffer the most horrendous distress and pain.”