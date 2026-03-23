Ambulance attack a ‘deeply shocking antisemitic arson’, Prime Minister says

Four Jewish community ambulances were set on fire in an antisemitic arson attack, which the Prime Minister has condemned as “horrific”.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, with CCTV showing three individuals setting light to an ambulance in the early hours of Monday morning.

There were no injuries reported in the attack on the Jewish community ambulance service, Hatzola, in Highfield Road, Golders Green, north-west London, around 1.45am, and no arrests have yet been made.

Jewish community leaders condemned the attack, with the Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis saying the targeting of the volunteer service was “particularly sickening”.

And Sir Keir Starmer said: “This is a deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack.

“My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news.

“Antisemitism has no place in our society.

“Anyone with any information must come forward to the police.”

Police said reports of explosions are believed to be linked to gas canisters on board the ambulances.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and road closures in the area remain in place.

The Chief Rabbi said in a statement on X: “The deliberate arson attacks against Hatzola ambulances in London are a particularly sickening assault – not only on the Jewish community, but on the values we share as a society.

“Our Hatzola volunteer ambulance corps is an extraordinary service, whose sole mission is to protect life, Jewish and non-Jewish alike.

“The targeting of Hatzola by people so committed to terror, hatred and the desecration of life is a most painful illustration of the ongoing battle between those who sanctify life and those who seek to destroy it.

“At a time when Jewish communities around the world are facing a growing pattern of these violent attacks, we will meet this moment with shared resolve and stand together against hatred and intimidation.”

Emergency services at the scene in Highfield Road, Golders Green, London, after an apparent arson attack on four ambulances belonging to a Jewish community ambulance service (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Israeli embassy in London said antisemitism is “rampant” on the streets of the capital.

In a statement, it said: “Firebombing ambulances is not an anomaly, it is the consequence, after years of hate-filled marches, incitement and intimidation being tolerated in plain sight.

“Enough is enough. There must be a thorough investigation and decisive action to put an end to this climate of intimidation before it spirals further. Silence and inaction are no longer an option.”

Shomrim said the north-west London facility run by fellow Jewish charity Hatzola remained fully operational.

Hatzola, which was established in 1979 and is run by volunteers, provides free medical transportation and emergency response to those living in North London.

The four ambulances at the scene in Highfield Road, Golders Green, London, after an apparent arson attack (PA)

Met Superintendent Sarah Jackson, who leads policing in the local area, said: “We know this incident will cause a great deal of community concern and officers remain on scene to carry out urgent enquiries.

“We are in the process of examining CCTV and are aware of online footage. We believe we are looking for three suspects at this early stage.

“There have been no arrests yet, and we would urge anyone with information to please contact us as soon as possible – you can do so anonymously if you wish.

“We will be engaging with faith leaders and carrying out additional patrols in the local area as we continue our investigation to provide reassurance and a highly visible presence.”

London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan said it was a “cowardly attack on the Jewish community” and insisted “Londoners will never be cowed by this kind of hatred and intimidation”.