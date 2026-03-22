Volodymyr Zelensky tells of ‘very bad feeling’ about Iran war impact on Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky has said he has a “very bad feeling” about the impact of the war in the Middle East on the efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine and on defending his country while it remains ongoing.

The Ukrainian president also addressed the strain on the special relationship between the UK and US amid the Iran war, saying the history between the two nations is “stronger than the emotions of two or three people”.

He highlighted that Russian President Vladimir Putin “will want a long war” in the Middle East as it helps weaken Ukraine.

He told BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “I have a very bad feeling about the impact of this war on the situation in Ukraine and the focus of America, it’s more on the Middle East than on Ukraine unfortunately.

“Therefore, you see that our diplomatic meetings, trilateral meetings, are constantly postponed. There is one reason: war in Iran.”

He added that Donald Trump is “concentrating on Iran”.

On Friday, the US president said the UK “should have acted a lot faster” in allowing America to use British bases to strike Iranian missile sites targeting the Strait of Hormuz.

It is not the first time the president has berated Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership over the war, including a personal attack on him for being “no Winston Churchill”.

Mr Zelensky said the two leaders can meet and “reload” the relationship.

He told the programme: “Keir is a smart and very good partner. Absolutely.

“We know there are emotions in everyone at different times. I think that Keir, he’s in touch with President Trump, he can meet with him and reload the relationship again. It happens.

Volodymyr Zelensky appearing on the Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

“I don’t see a big problem, to be honest. I do not see a big challenge. Your history is stronger than the emotions of two or three people. Your history is simply stronger.”

Asked if he believes Mr Trump’s actions have made the world more dangerous, he said: “I believe that any split in Nato will weaken both sides. I would really like President Trump to meet with Starmer, with the main countries, so that they have a common position.

“We want to be allies with that kind of Nato, a strong Nato, where everyone respects one another and is ready to defend.”

The Ukrainian president was also asked about whether the Kremlin is benefiting from the war, with the suggestion Russia can reap the rewards of higher global oil prices and benefit from the easing of sanctions as a result of instability in the Middle East.

Mr Zelensky said: “Putin will want a long war. For Putin, a long war in Iran is a plus.

“In addition to energy prices, it means the depletion of US reserves and the depletion of air defence manufacturers, so we have a depletion of resources.

“So, it is beneficial for Putin that the resources do not go to Ukraine against whom he has directed his army and is fighting with. He needs to weaken us and this is a long process. The Middle East is one of the ways to do that.”

He added that there will “definitely be a deficit” of Patriot missiles available to come to Ukraine’s aid if needed, saying it presents “another challenge”.