Tributes paid to Michael Lyster ‘moderniser of sport broadcasting’

Tributes have been paid to “moderniser of sport broadcasting” Michael Lyster after his death aged 71.

He was best known for presenting The Sunday Game on RTE, from 1984 to 2018, making him synonymous with Gaelic Games.

Originally from Co Waterford, he joined RTE in 1980 as a sports bulletin broadcaster.

He was one of the main presenters of RTE’s TV coverage of the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and became a consistent hallmark of the broadcaster’s Olympics programming.

Michael Lyster (right) presented The Sunday Game on RTE (Pat Healy/PA)

Irish President Catherine Connolly said the people of Ireland would have learned of Mr Lyster’s death “with great sadness”.

“Michael was a familiar presence in almost every household in the country and will forever be synonymous with Gaelic Games coverage following his 34 years as presenter of the Sunday Game,” Ms Connolly said in a statement.

“His warm presenting style and expert chairing of analysis was a central part of so many memorable matches over the years.

“May I extend my deepest condolences to Michael’s wife, Anne, his children Mark, Jack, Rebecca and Ellen, and all of his family, friends and colleagues.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin described him as a “moderniser of sport broadcasting” and said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of his death.

“The iconic anchor of The Sunday Game, Michael was synonymous with many outstanding sporting moments, especially in the Olympics and Gaelic games,” Mr Martin said.

RTE director-general Kevin Bakhurst said Mr Lyster “was an absolute gentleman, and a wonderful broadcaster who loved sport in general and Gaelic games, in particular”.

“On The Sunday Game, Michael was at the heart of RTE’s GAA coverage of so many great games, as well as engaging panel discussions over many years which will live long in the memory,” he said.

“Michael’s calm, fair and professional style, along with his great sense of humour and fun, endeared him to so many fans and colleagues alike.

“My thoughts are with his family and many friends at this sad time. May he rest in peace.”