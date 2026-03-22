Scottish Government appoints group to create memorial for Queen Elizabeth II

Senior figures from across Scottish public life have been appointed to a group set up to propose a permanent memorial in Scotland to honour Queen Elizabeth II, the Scottish Government has announced.

The Scotland Legacy Group will make recommendations to the First Minister, who will take the ideas to the King.

Funding for the memorial in Scotland, along with similar projects across Britain, will be met by the UK Government.

John Swinney will discuss the proposals with the King (Jane Barlow/PA)

Dr Joseph Morrow, the Lord Lyon King of Arms, will chair the group.

He will be joined by: Dr Anna Keay, member of the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee and director of the Landmark Trust; St Andrews modern history Professor Chandrika Kaul; retired Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Stewart; Leonie Bell, director of V&A Dundee; Anne Lyden, director general of the National Galleries of Scotland; and Helen Webster, deputy director for cabinet, parliament and governance and secretary for commissions at the Scottish Government.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said: “Queen Elizabeth meant so much to so many people in Scotland and it is right that we pay tribute to her remarkable 70-year reign and life of public service.

“The scenes as Her Majesty’s cortege made the journey from Balmoral Castle, where she died, to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, demonstrated how much she was loved in the country where she spent so much of her private time.

Angus Robertson said it was right for the late Queen to be honoured (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I am very grateful to the group for taking this opportunity to deliver a fitting tribute from the people of Scotland to Her Majesty The Queen.”

Dr Morrow said: “I am honoured to have the opportunity to develop and advise on a Scottish memorial to Queen Elizabeth to celebrate her extraordinary reign and dedicated life of public service.

“I am determined to create the space for a truly Scottish memorial and delighted to be working alongside such a talented group of individuals to do so.

“The group will engage with communities across the country to allow us to envisage a Scottish memorial and a lasting symbol of remembrance and gratitude for the late Queen.

“Queen Elizabeth had a deep affinity for Scotland, and it is a privilege to create a legacy that can inspire generations to come.”