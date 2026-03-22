Meningitis cases in Kent drop as vaccine rollout continues

The number of cases of meningitis linked to an outbreak in Kent has dropped as a campaign to vaccinate thousands of young people continued into a fourth day.

Confirmed cases have fallen from 23 to 20, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in an update on Sunday morning, after they were downgraded following further testing.

Meanwhile, suspected cases under investigation have also fallen from 11 to nine, meaning the total number of cases is 29, down from 34 on Saturday.

Nineteen of the 20 confirmed cases are meningitis B and all cases have required hospital admission.

It comes as dozens of eligible people, including students, queued up again around the county for the menB vaccine or antibiotics, although numbers in the lines have dropped considerably since the rollout began on Wednesday, with no queue outside the previously busy University of Kent Canterbury campus vaccination site as of 10am on Sunday.

The UKHSA said it expects more cases to be downgraded in the coming days as further laboratory assessments are completed.

Dr Sherine Thomas, infectious diseases consultant at the UKHSA, said: “We continue to remain vigilant for new cases and work closely with NHS England and local authorities across the country to ensure that any new cases identified are responded to as quickly as possible.

“It’s reassuring to have seen so many eligible young people come forward for antibiotics and vaccination, and we’d like to thank everyone involved in this effort so far.

“Although the risk to the wider population remains low, it is still really important that people know the symptoms of invasive meningococcal disease and seek immediate medical attention if they or anyone they know develops them. UKHSA continues to work with partners to identify contacts and offer necessary treatment.”

NHS Kent and Medway said more than 8,000 meningitis B vaccines had been handed out as of Saturday evening while 12,157 antibiotics had been administered.

Two students have died in the outbreak. They are 18-year-old Juliette Kenny, who was described by her family as “fit, healthy and strong” before her death, and a University of Kent student.