Colder and wetter weather may bring hail and thunder in ‘big change’ this week

Forecasters have warned of “a big change” in the weather over the coming week as colder and wetter conditions bring the possibility of hail and thunder in parts of the UK following a spell of sun and warmth.

Much of the country enjoyed a balmier sense of spring this past week – with the UK experiencing its warmest day of the year so far on Wednesday as Gogerddan, in Wales, reached almost 23C.

But temperatures are expected to drop from Sunday and plunge to “widely below average” for the time of year.

Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick told the Press Association the weather is “turning colder from Wednesday” but there will be both sunshine and showers.

The change in the weather comes after a week of sun and warmth for many (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Some showers will be heavy with some hail and thunder, and may bring some snow to modest hills, with small accumulations likely,” she continued.

“Ice could also develop in places on both Tuesday and Wednesday night.

“Brisk northerly winds will make things feel colder on Wednesday.

“Temperatures range from six to 10C but it will feel closer to low single figures for many areas in the wind.

“Temperatures will be widely below average for the time of year, which is around 11C for the UK.

“It will be a big change from last week when we had our warmest day of the year so far with 22.9C recorded last Wednesday in Gogerddan, Dyfed.”

Greg Dewhurst, another meteorologist from the Met Office, said “it is all change from the north” as we go into the week with a “cold front” sinking its way southwards.

Winds are expected along with the rain and cold, with gusts of 30 to 40mph possible in north-west Scotland on Monday.