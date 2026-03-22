Archbishop of Canterbury ‘relieved’ to complete six-day pilgrimage

The first female Archbishop of Canterbury was “very relieved” to complete her six-day walking pilgrimage ahead of her formal enthronement next week.

Dame Sarah Mullally arrived in Canterbury from London on Sunday and was joined by about 100 people as she marched briskly through the city towards the cathedral.

The newly appointed top minister of the Church of England embarked on the walk ahead of her official installation on Wednesday.

Dame Sarah told reporters: “It’s been a real joy, it’s also a joy to know that we’re done.”

Her installation, also known as an enthronement, will be attended by more than 2,000 people, including members of the royal family and faith representatives from around the world, when it takes place at Canterbury Cathedral on Wednesday.

She is the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, and first female to hold the office in its 1,400-year history.

On Sunday just after 2.30pm, Dame Sarah arrived in Canterbury and was received by the mayor of Canterbury, the Bishop of Dover and the Dean of Canterbury Cathedral.

Then, with a large gathering crowd behind her, she completed the final leg of her journey and arrived at Canterbury Cathedral to be greeted by a cheering crowd and the ringing of church bells.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally at Canterbury Cathedral after her pilgrimage (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The crowd then heard a short speech from the Archbishop and joined in a prayer led by the Dean of Canterbury, the Very Reverend David Monteith.

Dame Sarah said: “I would like to thank you all for your support, whichever part you played in this walk, this pilgrimage.

“To have accompanied me on the way, whether physically or in prayer, I am very grateful for that, and I look forward very much to you joining with me either in person or online or in prayer on Wednesday.”

The ceremony is scheduled to go ahead without any specific safety mitigations, amid the meningitis outbreak in Kent, but officials have said they are keeping in contact with health authorities to monitor the situation.

Dame Sarah Mullally arriving at St Mary’s church in Chartham, during the pilgrimage (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Dame Sarah, in a statement earlier this week, said her thoughts and prayers were with the families of two young people who have died in the outbreak, saying her “heart goes out to them in their devastating loss”.

Wednesday’s ceremony is the symbolic start of Dame Sarah’s ministry as Archbishop of Canterbury, following a lengthy process in which she was first named in the role last October and confirmed in her election in January at a St Paul’s Cathedral ceremony.

She will deliver her first sermon in the role at Canterbury Cathedral, to a congregation including the Prince and Princess of Wales, representing the King, at the historic ceremony.

Other guests will include more than two dozen primates from the Anglican Communion – Christian churches around the world of which Dame Sarah is now the spiritual leader.

Among them will be some of the first female Anglican bishops from across Africa, who will join a procession through the Cathedral.

Dame Sarah is greeted by the Bishop of Dover, the Right Rev Rose Hudson-Wilkin (centre) and the Dean of Canterbury Cathedral, the Very Rev Dr David Monteith (left) (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Pope will not attend but will send a representative from the Holy See, and the new Archbishop of Westminster, who is the leader of Catholics in England and Wales, will give a reading from the Old Testament.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch are also expected to be present, with other faith leaders, charities, healthcare workers and schoolchildren.

Dame Sarah, who was chief nursing officer in England before she was ordained, has also invited NHS nurses and carers working in hospitals and hospices in Canterbury to attend the ceremony.

Several people remarked on how quickly the Archbishop walked during her pilgrimage.

As she arrived in the city, Dean Monteith joked: “Your walking pace is not a walk at all.”