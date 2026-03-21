Yvette Cooper condemns ‘reckless’ Iranian strikes on Diego Garcia

The Foreign Secretary has condemned Iran’s missile strikes on a joint US-UK base while stressing that the UK has “taken a different position from the US and Israel” on the conflict.

Yvette Cooper said ministers support defensive action only and want to see a swift resolution to the war.

Iran targeted Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands before the Government gave the US permission to strike missile sites targeting the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, but it is not clear exactly when the two intermediate-range ballistic missiles were fired.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) declined to comment on when the attack was launched.

One of the missiles was shot down by a US warship while the other failed in flight, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch urged the Prime Minister to “come clean” about the details of the latest attack on British troops and explain why the public was not informed.

Sir Keir spoke to Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday morning, reiterating that RAF Akrotiri will not be used by the US to target Iranian missile sites.

He also spoke to the Crown Prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to discuss the war.

Ms Cooper told broadcasters the Government is supporting defensive action against the “reckless Iranian threats”.

She said: “We have continued to support defensive action to support UK interests, including defensive action against ballistic missile threats.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper during a visit to a British military base on the edge of Riyadh (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“But we want to see as swift as possible a resolution to this conflict.

“Our approach to this conflict has been the same throughout.

“We were not and continue not to be involved in offensive action, and we’ve taken a different view from the US and Israel on this.

“But we are supporting defensive action to support our interests. That includes recognising Iran’s escalating threats to international shipping, as well as their threats to our Gulf partners.”

The MoD condemned Iran’s attack on Diego Garcia.

A spokesperson said: “Iran’s reckless attacks, lashing out across the region and holding hostage the Strait of Hormuz, are a threat to British interests and British allies.

“This Government has given permission to the US to use British bases for specific and limited defensive operations.”

Diego Garcia is around 3,800km (2,360 miles) away from Iran and home to an airbase capable of accommodating long-range US bombers.

The UK has agreed to cede sovereignty of the islands to Mauritius and lease back the base.

Diego Garcia is strategically valuable to the US and has been used as a launchpad for operations in the Middle East for years.

It has a large airfield, major fuel storage facilities, radar installations and a deep-water port and is home to about 2,500 mostly American personnel.

Iran has escalated attacks on its Gulf neighbours in recent days while keeping a stranglehold on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Prime Minister will hold a Cobra meeting next week to discuss plans to help households with cost of living issues caused by the war, it is understood.