Police keep opposing groups apart as anti-immigration rally held at Holyrood

Police kept opposing groups separated outside the Scottish Parliament as an anti-immigration rally sparked a counter-demonstration.

A group called Unite the Clans Scotland organised the rally at Holyrood, encouraging “patriots” to come together from across the country.

On the other side of police barricades were anti-racist groups and other demonstrators from the left.

Stand Up to Racism organised a counter-demonstration (Jane Barlow/PA)

Those from the Unite the Clans rally waved Saltire and Union flags, chanting “send them home” as they exchanged angry taunts with their opponents.

The anti-racist demonstrators chanted “Nazi scum” at those from the rally, as well as playing music and holding up signs.

Several dozen gathered for the anti-immigration rally on the grounds of the parliament at around midday, with a larger group of counter-demonstrators arriving at the building.

There was a heavy police presence, with barriers in place to keep the two sides apart.

Tammy McGregor, from Perth, said she was joining the Unite the Clans rally because “of the amount of women, the amount of people in general that are attacked and feel unsafe”.

She said: “We get called racist, we get called Nazi, we get called bigots.

“It’s nothing to do with somebody’s race, it’s nothing to do with where they’re from…

Protesters chanted and taunted each other (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We don’t have the resources, it’s as simple as that, and there is a high level of crime.”

Unite the Clans Scotland, which has organised other anti-immigration protests, had earlier called on its supporters to push for “meaningful change”.

Posting on social media, the group said: “Whether driven by economic concerns, national identity, or the future direction of the country, those attending share a common goal – to demand answers to failed policies and to push for meaningful change.”

Karen Paton, who is part of the Falkirk for All anti-racism group, was one of the counter-demonstrators.

Ms Paton said many of those under the Unite the Clans banner were brought together by demonstrations outside hotels housing asylum seekers.

She said: “Unite the Clans are scapegoating the wrong people…

“We need to look at the real problems in this country, which is lack of affordable housing, lack of NHS, lack of dental appointments.

Police officers during an anti-immigration protest, organised by Unite the Clans Scotland, outside Holyrood in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

“They are blaming refugees for all those – those are government problems.”

Ms Paton said those at the rally were listening to “far-right politics” and “getting caught up in a movement that truly they don’t understand”.

Stand Up To Racism Scotland had earlier said that “far-right groups have been entrenched in recent toxic hotel protests”.

The group said: “They thrive on leaking poison throughout our communities, fuelling fear, racism and Islamophobia on a daily basis.

“They are not ‘concerned citizens’.

“They are extremists with a dangerous agenda who hope to mislead local people along the way.”