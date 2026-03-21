Irvine Welsh says hosting event celebrating late Pam Hogg is ‘real privilege’

Irvine Welsh has said it is a “real privilege” to be taking part in an event celebrating the legacy of his friend, the late fashion designer Pam Hogg, in her home town.

The designer, known for her bold and eccentric style, died in November last year at St Joseph’s Hospice in Hackney, London.

Born in Paisley in Renfrewshire, she studied fine art and printed textiles at the Glasgow School of Art before attending the Royal College of Art in London.

She went on to forge a career that saw her create looks for the likes of Rihanna, Kate Moss, Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue and Beyonce.

Author Irvine Welsh was friends with Pam Hogg for decades (Julien Behal/PA)

Trainspotting author Welsh will host an event celebrating her life and legacy on Friday March 27 as part of the first Paisley Arts Festival.

He said: “It’s a real privilege to be part of something where it’s her home turf, it’s a great thing.”

Welsh said the designer’s impact extended beyond fashion and that she may be remembered as an “artist of the body”.

He said: “She didn’t make stuff for the mass market, she didn’t make high street fashion.

“She made things that would be spectacular and shocking and didn’t like the watering down of that.

“I think the fashion aspect may become less prominent and she’ll be seen as an artist of the body who created this amazing work.

“She’s a 3D artist and a major British artist. That’ll be her legacy.”

Pam Hogg, right, with models on the catwalk during her show at London Fashion Week in 2020 (Ian West/PA)

Welsh first met Hogg in London’s Soho in the 1980s and they were close friends for decades.

He spoke of the lasting impression she made on those she met and her ability to connect with people from different fields.

Welsh said: “She was an ubiquitous person, would just show up everywhere.

“She’d talk to everyone in a room and made you feel like the important person, and there’s few people that can do that – it’s a real gift.”

Welsh will be joined on the panel at the event by Scottish model and actress Eunice Olumide, and fashion historian and curator Mairi MacKenzie. They will share their perspectives on Hogg’s enduring cultural impact.

Pam Hogg: Style, Defiance And The Art Of Being Seen will take place at Paisley Town Hall at 8.30pm on March 27.

The Paisley Arts Festival runs from March 27 to 29.

It is organised by leisure and cultural charity OneRen, with support from Creative Scotland.