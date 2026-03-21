Iranian man and Romanian woman charged after submarine base incident

An Iranian man and a Romanian woman have been charged after two people tried to enter the naval base which is the home of the UK’s nuclear deterrent.

A 34-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were charged following the incident at HM Naval Base Clyde, which is known as Faslane.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Around 5pm on Thursday, March 19, 2026 we were made aware of two people attempting to enter HM Naval Base Clyde.

“A 34-year-old Iranian man and a 31-year-old Romanian woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“They are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday, March 23.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Faslane is home to the core of the UK’s submarine fleet and the Trident nuclear deterrent.

The Royal Navy has previously said that two people unsuccessfully tried to enter the base.