Iran targets Diego Garcia with missiles after warning British lives ‘in danger’

Iran has reportedly fired missiles towards a joint US-UK base in the Indian Ocean following its warning that British lives are “in danger” after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer backed the US to carry out further strikes.

Tehran fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands but neither hit, the Wall Street Journal and the semi-official Iranian news agency Mehr reported.

One of the missiles was shot down by a US warship, while the other failed in flight, the newspaper said, citing multiple officials.

Diego Garcia, part of the Chagos Islands, is around 3,800km (2,360 miles) away from Iran and home to an airbase capable of accommodating long-range US bombers.

The UK has agreed to cede sovereignty of the islands to Mauritius and lease back the base.

Ministers gave the US permission to strike Iranian missile sites targeting the Strait of Hormuz from UK bases including Diego Garcia on Friday afternoon.

Iran reacted angrily, with foreign minister Abbas Araghchi claiming it will “exercise its right to self-defence”.

Posting on X, he said: “Vast majority of the British People do not want any part in the Israel-US war of choice on Iran.

“Ignoring his own People, Mr Starmer is putting British lives in danger by allowing UK bases to be used for aggression against Iran.

“Iran will exercise its right to self-defence.”

(PA Graphics)

US President Donald Trump said the UK “should have acted a lot faster” in giving the US permission.

He has already piled pressure on Nato allies, calling them “cowards” for refusing to offer warships to reopen the Strait.

The Government had previously granted the US permission only for “defensive” action.

When that decision was made, RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus was hit by an Iranian drone.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch described Sir Keir’s latest move as the “mother of all U-turns” in a post on X.

The Liberal Democrats and the Green Party said granting further permission for the US to use British bases must first have a parliamentary vote.

The Prime Minister will hold a Cobra meeting next week to discuss plans to help households with the cost of living caused by the war, it is understood.