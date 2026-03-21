Hundreds march through London to protest against US and Israeli attacks on Iran

Hundreds of people have marched through London condemning America and Israel’s attacks on Iran.

Activists waved placards on Saturday that read “stop Trump’s wars”, “tell Starmer: stop arming Israel”, “end nuclear hypocrisy” and “stop bombing Iran”.

Meanwhile, less than two and a half miles away from the protest’s finish point, fewer than a hundred people demonstrating against the Iranian government thanked the US and Israel for getting involved in their country.

Demonstrators during the Stop the War Coalition protest (James Manning/PA)

Stop the War Coalition’s march against the conflicts in Israel, Lebanon and Palestine started in Russell Square, central London, and ended with speeches outside Downing Street.

The group said previously: “We demand nothing short of a complete break from Trump and his criminal foreign policy.”

It was part of the “Stop Bombing Iran Day Of Action” which also saw events in Manchester, west Cornwall, Birmingham and Cardiff.

Protesters followed large Stop the War Coalition, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and Palestine Solidarity Campaign banners.

The Stage for Freedom demonstration outside the Iranian embassy in central London (James Manning/PA)

Addressing the crowd in Whitehall, Shabbir Lakha, from Stop the War Coalition, said people in Iran, Palestine and Lebanon are marking Eid “under the hail of American and Israeli bombs next to the rubble of their homes and the graves of their loved ones”.

He added: “Let us be done with Starmer’s lies that Britain is not involved in this war.”

Later outside the Iranian embassy in Kensington, west London, Stage for Freedom protesters chanted beside a large sign that said: “Thank you, Mr President Donald John Trump. Thank you, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”

The banner criticised the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps “and its tyrant leadership” which has “left profound wounds on many families” in the 47 years since the Islamic Revolution.

The Stage for Freedom demonstration outside the Iranian embassy in London (James Manning/PA)

It said: “Iranians are deeply heartbroken by the loss of American soldiers’ lives and those who were killed in Israel.

“We send our love and prayers for those who stood against oppression and gave their precious lives in the hope of a safer, freer world.”

Other placards claimed the only legitimate head of Iran’s transitional government would be Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah, who was overthrown during the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Demonstrators waved Iranian, American and Israeli flags and shouted “UK Government, shame on you, shame on you”, “Israel, USA, thank you, thank you”, and “shut the Islamic terrorist embassy”.