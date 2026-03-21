British lives ‘in danger’ after UK backs US strikes on Iran from its bases

British lives are “in danger” after Sir Keir Starmer gave the US permission to strike Iranian missile sites targeting the Strait of Hormuz from UK bases, Tehran has warned.

Ministers agreed to the move on Friday afternoon having previously limited the US to only using the bases to hit missile sites targeting British interests in the region.

US President Donald Trump said the UK “should have acted a lot faster” in giving the US permission.

He has already piled pressure on Nato allies, calling them “cowards” for refusing to offer warships to reopen the Strait.

Sir Keir Starmer had previously granted the US permission only for “defensive” action against Iranian missile sites from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

He will hold a Cobra meeting next week to discuss plans to help households with the cost of living caused by the war, it is understood.

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Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Mr Trump said: “It’s been a very late response from the UK.

“I’m surprised because the relationship is so good, but this has never happened before.

“They were really pretty much our first ally, all over the world.”

Referring to Diego Garcia, he said: “They didn’t want us to use the island, the so-called island, which for some reason they gave up rights to it.

“I was a little surprised in the UK, to be honest. They should have acted a lot faster.”

Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before leaving the White House (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said “Iran will exercise its right to self-defence”.

Posting on X, he said: “Vast majority of the British People do not want any part in the Israel-US war of choice on Iran.

“Ignoring his own People, Mr Starmer is putting British lives in danger by allowing UK bases to be used for aggression against Iran. Iran will exercise its right to self-defence.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch described the Sir Keir’s move as the “mother of all U-turns” in a post on X.

The Liberal Democrats and the Green Party said granting further permission for the US to use British bases must first have a parliamentary vote.

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Defence sources have stressed the situation was so dangerous that not many nations would be willing to put warships “in the middle of that threat right now”.

Posting on his Truth Social platform on Friday evening, Mr Trump said the Strait of Hormuz “will have to be guarded and policed” by “other Nations who use it – The United States does not!”

“If asked, we will help these countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated,” he said, adding: “Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them.

“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran.”