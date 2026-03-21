2,000 to gather for historic service for first female Archbishop of Canterbury

The Church of England’s first woman appointed to its top ministry role has spoken of the “immense privilege” she feels ahead of her official enthronement.

Dame Sarah Mullally is expected to arrive in Canterbury on Sunday, at the end of a six-day walking pilgrimage from London.

She is the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, and first female to hold the high office in its 1,400-year history.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally, setting off from St Paul’s Cathedral (Jeff Moore/PA)

Her official installation, also known as an enthronement, will be attended by more than 2,000 people – including British royals and faith representatives from around the world – when it takes place at Canterbury Cathedral on Wednesday.

The ceremony is scheduled to go ahead without any specific safety mitigations being required amid the meningitis outbreak in Kent, but officials have said they are keeping in contact with health authorities to monitor the situation.

Dame Sarah, in a statement issued earlier this week, said her thoughts and prayers were with the families of two young people who have died in the outbreak, saying her “heart goes out to them in their devastating loss”.

Wednesday’s ceremony is the symbolic start to Dame Sarah’s ministry as Archbishop of Canterbury, following a lengthy process which saw her first named in the role last October and confirmed in her election in January at a St Paul’s Cathedral ceremony.

She will deliver her first sermon in the role at Canterbury Cathedral, to a congregation featuring the Prince and Princess of Wales – representing the King at the historic ceremony.

Charles is supreme governor of the Church of England but William, his son and heir, will deputise for the head of state at the service, which will feature a mandate from the King giving instruction to install Dame Sarah.

Other guests will include more than two dozen primates from the Anglican Communion – Christian churches around the world of which Dame Sarah is now the spiritual leader.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally gives her first Presidential Address at the Church of England’s General Synod (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Among these will be some of the first female Anglican bishops from across Africa, who will join a procession through the Cathedral.

In nods to the diversity of the Anglican Communion, various languages will feature in the service, including singing in Urdu, a Gospel reading in Spanish and a prayer in the Bemba language of Zambia.

The Pope will not attend but will send a representative from the Holy See, and the new Archbishop of Westminster, who is the leader of Catholics in England and Wales, will give a reading from the Old Testament.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch are also expected to be in attendance, alongside other faith leaders, charities, healthcare workers and schoolchildren.

Dame Sarah, who was chief nursing officer in England before she was ordained, has also invited NHS nurses and carers working in hospitals and hospices in Canterbury to attend the ceremony.

She said: “As I prepare to begin my ministry as Archbishop of Canterbury, I am grateful for the prayers and support I have received from people here and around the world.

“To be welcomed into the city and diocese of Canterbury is an immense privilege – and I am grateful to be sharing in this moment with people of all ages and backgrounds from across the Church of England, the Anglican Communion, our nation and the world.

“Our world today needs the love, healing and hope that we find in Jesus Christ. I continue to pray that we renew our confidence in this good news, and recommit ourselves to sharing the joy of the Gospel.”

The Dean of Canterbury, Very Reverend David Monteith, said the installation of the first female Archbishop “would have almost been unimaginable even 50 years ago”.

He added: “Today matters. As we combine centuries of tradition in this ancient service with those elements unique to Sarah’s ministry, we welcome her to our Cathedral and diocese, and pray for her as she takes on the role of Archbishop of Canterbury.”