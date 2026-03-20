Westminster may need to reconsider energy cost support, DUP leader warns

Westminster will need to “reconsider again what support is available” for Northern Ireland if energy bills continue to rise, the leader of the DUP has said.

Gavin Robinson said the Prime Minister “privately indicated” to him that he was supportive of using a fund to ease electricity bills “in a more efficient way” for the region where nearly two-thirds of households are reliant on home heating oil.

Earlier this week, Sir Keir Starmer confirmed Northern Ireland will receive a £17 million share of a £53 million package in support of heating oil costs that have risen due to the war in the Middle East.

Sinn Fein has said this would only equate to £35 per household using home heating oil in the region and First Minister Michelle O’Neill supported a call from Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, for an “urgent meeting” with Sir Keir on energy costs.

Michelle O’Neill is hoping to have talks with Sir Keir Starmer (Mark Marlow/PA)

It was further announced that, under a UK Government scheme, £81 million will be used over the next three years to facilitate a £30 reduction in electricity bills for people in Northern Ireland.

Mr Robinson told reporters on the Shankill Road on Friday there is no indication that the “burden” of higher energy prices “is going to ease in the next day or week or even month”.

He said his party “would like to use this money in a more targeted way, in a more efficient way, and not solely for electricity”, and the feasibility of that “was privately indicated to me on Thursday last week by the Prime Minister”.

“I still think the opportunity is there to target that support,” he said.

“I still think the opportunity is there to engage with the Government to ensure that it is delivered to those who need it most, and not everyone shares that position.

“But I do believe that where there has been requests to meet the Prime Minister and to engage in the discussion about getting further resource, that is important.

“If this continues on month after month, and pressure continues to grow for families, Westminster will need to reconsider again what support is available.

“But what we know today, there is £98 million for the people of Northern Ireland, and that should be targeted, but it needs to be released quickly.”

Westminster will need to reconsider ‘what support is available’ for Northern Ireland if energy bills continue to rise, the leader of the DUP has said (Claudia Savage/PA)

He added: “The Secretary of State and Prime Minister are with me in this.

“They are willing to have a conversation with the Executive, they are willing to hear about how best this money could be used and targeted for the benefit of people in their homes.

“All we need now is a willing participant within the Economy and the Finance department.

“We’re not going to let spats get in the way of delivering for people at home, and that’s why I think that there’s an important conversation to be had.”

Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald sought to reassure households that her department is monitoring global oil and gas supply chains.

“While wholesale gas prices remain well below the peaks seen during the early stages of the Russia-Ukraine war, as this situation evolves it is important to recognise that prolonged instability will place further upward pressure on global gas prices,” she said.

“Should that occur, there will be a need for additional support for households and businesses already facing significant cost pressures.

“I have made, and will continue to make, that case to the British Government.

“These events underline the importance of reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, and international gas markets, by increasing domestic renewable generation and strengthening energy security.”