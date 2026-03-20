‘Violent bully’ who subjected partner to ‘horrific’ abuse convicted of murder

A “violent bully” who subjected his vulnerable partner to “sustained and horrific abuse” before he killed her has been convicted of her murder.

Dale Cole, 39, inflicted serious internal injuries on Lisa Holland, 39, at the home they shared in Burton-on-Trent on October 20 2022.

Prosecutors said her death was the culmination of a “long period of abuse” in which she had suffered at least 30 broken ribs at the hands of an overbearing, controlling and abusive Cole.

The defendant was found guilty of murdering Miss Holland at Stafford Crown Court on Friday, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

He was also found guilty of three counts of grievous bodily harm with intent after earlier admitting to controlling or coercive behaviour towards Miss Holland between October 2018 and October 2022.

Lisa Holland was murdered by her abuse partner in October 2022 (Staffordshire Police/PA)

During the trial, Crown counsel Edward Brown KC said Cole was violent, manipulative and controlled Miss Holland, who suffered with alcohol dependency and was vulnerable, and her money.

He had flown into a rage when he returned home from work on the day she was killed to find the front door was locked and Miss Holland was not answering the door.

Members of Miss Holland’s family had previously noticed she had black eyes on at least three occasions, which she blamed on their dog or walking into furniture.

Neighbours also reported hearing slapping sounds, repeated arguments in which Miss Holland was told to shut up, crying and also later said she appeared frightened and anxious.

Text messages exchanged between the couple throughout their relationship read to the jury also saw Miss Holland complaining on multiple occasions of being in pain, aching and unable to cover her bruises with make-up after he had beaten her up.

On one occasion, Cole told Miss Holland to “stop going on about it” after she complained of pain in her head and face.

The family of Lisa Holland said she had an ‘illuminating smile and infectious laughter’ (family handout/PA)

The court heard on the day she was killed, Cole had returned home from work at 4.19pm to find the front door locked and the key inside the door. He had finally got into the house at around 4.30pm, where he was “plainly furious”.

After Cole got inside the house, Mr Brown said the attack likely took place at the top of the stairs before Miss Holland either fell or was placed at the bottom of the steps.

Jurors were shown graphic photographs taken by Cole at 4.49pm of Miss Holland on her own phone as she lay unconscious and fatally injured on the stairs, around an hour-and-a-half before the defendant called 999 at 6.23pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended their home address in Victoria Crescent, where Miss Holland was pronounced dead at around 7pm.

A post-mortem examination found signs of at least 40 broken ribs, with at least 30 of those having been inflicted in the previous weeks and months, the court was told.

In his evidence to the court, Cole, who walked between the dock and the witness box with the help of crutches, said he had been involved in an “altercation” with Miss Holland after he arrived home to find she had been drinking after a period of abstinence.

He described punching her four times at the top of the stairs after she allegedly hit out at him and kicked him.

Cole said after the altercation, he went downstairs and fell asleep on the sofa before waking around 20 minutes later and finding his partner at the bottom of the stairs.

Cole admitted having given Miss Holland black eyes and punching her, but denied ever stamping on her or kicking her during their relationship.

He said he struggled to cope with his partner’s drinking and would “lose control and lash out” when she drank for days at a time – something he said he regretted doing – but said he never intended to cause her serious harm.

He admitted hitting Miss Holland led her to fear she would be injured again, but denied he had controlled her money.

Mr Brown told the jury their relationship was “truly abusive” and that Cole beat Miss Holland as “some kind of punishment, as he saw it, for her drinking”.

Analysis of Miss Holland’s bank account found more than 50 deposits were made by the DWP between January 2019 and October 2022, with 50 payments, totalling some £35,000, transferred on to Cole with references including “debt to society” and “Lisa loves Dale”.

In a statement through Staffordshire Police, Miss Holland’s family said: “Words cannot even begin to describe how truly devastated we are to have lost our wonderful Lisa. Her death has left an unmeasurable void in the lives of us who love her so dearly.

“Lisa’s illuminating smile and infectious laughter would light up any room. She was an incredibly beautiful lady both inside and out, who loved and cared so very deeply for her family and those around her.

“Dale Cole ended Lisa’s life in the most cruel and violent way on the 20 October 2022. The devastation this has caused, and the pain we have and continue to endure is almost too much to bear. She will be hugely missed, remaining forever in our hearts.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the investigation team at Staffordshire Police, the Crown Prosecution Service and the barristers who have all worked tirelessly to get justice for our Lisa.”

Lorraine Anson, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Dale Cole subjected Lisa Holland to sustained and horrific abuse over several years. He was violent and controlling throughout their relationship, and his callous conduct resulted in her death.

“The Crown Prosecution Service worked closely with Staffordshire Police over several months to build a strong case and ensure the true extent of his abuse over many years were placed before the jury.

“Our thoughts remain with Lisa’s family and loved ones following the conclusion of these proceedings.”