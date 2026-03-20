UK supported French operation to board ‘shadow fleet’ tanker

British forces supported the French in an operation to intercept and board a vessel alleged to be part of Russia’s “shadow fleet”, Defence Secretary John Healey said.

The fleet of vessels is used to carry Russian oil and goods around the world to avoid sanctions put on Vladimir Putin’s country following the invasion of Ukraine.

The French navy intercepted the Deyna, an oil tanker, in the Mediterranean.

Mr Healey said: “Disrupting, deterring and degrading Russia’s shadow fleet – and starving Putin’s war machine of funds – is a priority for this Government and we will continue to take action alongside our allies.

“As threats increase and demands on defence rise, I am proud of the support our UK armed forces provided to this French operation, keeping Britain safe at home as we support Ukraine, deter Russia and deliver defensive operations in the Middle East.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said: “The war involving Iran will not deflect France from its support for Ukraine, where Russia’s war of aggression continues unabated.

“These vessels, which evade international sanctions and violate the law of the sea, are profiteers of war. They line their pockets while helping finance Russia’s war effort. We will not allow it.”

Patrol boat HMS Cutlass monitored the Deyna and supported the French operation with tracking and imagery capture near the Strait of Gibraltar.

The Deyna is sanctioned by the UK and the European Union for its role in shipping Russian oil.

It is the latest sign of the UK’s co-operation with allies in targeting sanctioned vessels.

In January, British forces assisted in the seizure of the oil tanker Marinera by the US.

Previously known as the Bella-1, the Russian-flagged vessel was captured by US forces aided by RAF aircraft and the British supply ship RFA Tideforce in the Atlantic.

Later that same month, Royal Navy patrol boat HMS Dagger helped the French seize another sanctioned ship, the Grinch, in the western Mediterranean, shadowing the vessel through the Strait of Gibraltar.

The UK has pushed for allies to carry out more seizures of “shadow fleet” vessels, with the Defence Secretary and Attorney General meeting senior officials from other nations to discuss military and legal options earlier this month.

British forces have yet to board a sanctioned vessel themselves.