Swinney rejects assertion he cancelled briefing on US military use of airport

Scottish First Minister John Swinney has rejected assertions from a UK minister that he cancelled a briefing on US military use of Prestwick Airport.

John Swinney was due to receive a briefing on Thursday from the UK’s deputy national security adviser but he told journalists the meeting was postponed because Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander could not attend.

Mr Swinney accused the minister of trying to “babysit” him in the meeting.

Questions have been raised about the US military’s regular use of Prestwick Airport – which is owned by the Scottish Government – for things like refuelling and whether it has supported American strikes on Iran.

The UK Government steadfastly rejects any claims the airport is used for such purposes.

Speaking to the Press Association at an event near the airport on Friday, Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill said it was Mr Swinney who cancelled the meeting when he learned Mr Alexander would be in attendance.

“A UK Government briefing would normally be attended by UK ministers,” she said.

“The Secretary of State and the First Minister were going to be being briefed together about implications for Scotland.

“The First Minister chose not to go when he realised that the Secretary of State for Scotland would be there.”

Put to her the First Minister said it had been postponed because the Scottish Secretary could not make it, Ms McNeill said: “I’m saying the First Minister refused the briefing that he’s been offered and you’d have to ask him why that is.

“I think that’s very disappointing, when the international situation is so unbelievably grave, we should be focused on who said what to whom and who’s on what team.

“We should be focused on what are we going to do for those 300,000 British nationals in the region and to try to make sure that we mitigate and minimise the impact of this conflict.”

(PA Graphics)

But the First Minister told PA he was unaware Mr Alexander would be at the meeting until after it had been cancelled.

“The briefing was cancelled on Wednesday afternoon by the United Kingdom Government and I was advised it couldn’t go ahead,” he said.

“Subsequently, I was told the Secretary of State for Scotland was to be involved, so it is just not the case that I turned down that briefing.

“It was cancelled by the United Kingdom Government.

“The Prime Minister and I discussed in a telephone call, one to one, my access to briefings on these issues and the Prime Minister gave me the assurance I would have access to national security briefings.

“I don’t need to be babysat by the Secretary of State for Scotland – I am the First Minister of Scotland and I will not have it.”

Ms McNeill also repeated assertions that Prestwick Airport was not being used to support attacks on Iran.

“The UK Government has made military bases available for purely defensive operations to protect the 300,000 British nationals in the region,” she said.

“This, of course, is not a military base, it’s a commercial airport, fully-owned by the Scottish Government, and has not been used in any US strikes.”