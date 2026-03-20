Mother’s campaign for menB jab catch-up programme gains renewed momentum

A petition urging the Government to fund a meningitis B vaccination programme for all 16 to 23-year-olds has gained renewed momentum amid a deadly outbreak of the illness in Kent.

Marrissa Mullans, whose son Alfie Jake Mullans was 18 when he died of menB in 2023, told the Press Association that young people “have the right to life” and no parent should have to lose a child.

Her petition, which was launched almost 18 months ago in October 2024, had hit the 40,000 milestone a year ago before plateauing.

However, since Tuesday, it has risen by around 13,000 signatures, according to Change.org.

As of Friday, the petition had more than 57,000 verified signatures.

Mrs Mullans, who is 46 and from Manchester, is calling for a catch-up vaccination programme for 16 to 23-year-olds who were too old to be eligible for the jab when it was rolled out on the NHS in 2015.

She also wants to see a national awareness campaign for parents and young people to understand that many teenagers and young adults are not protected against menB.

“The vaccine is there, just give it – the infrastructure is there,” she told PA.

Mrs Mullans described her son as a “beautiful soul”.

Alfie Jake Mullans was described as a ‘special person’ who would be ‘devastated’ at what is happening in Kent (PA)

“Alfie was such a special person,” she added. “He was so easy going, kind and caring…just a breath of fresh air to be around.

“He would be devastated at what’s going on in Kent, to see young people not being protected and the Government failing to do what they should be doing. It’s just horrendous.

“For me, menB isn’t optional. You don’t get to choose whether it comes into your family.

“The vaccine is there, its licenced, it should be offered to every young person who was born before 2015 in order to protect and preserve life. Our young people have the right to life and the right to life-saving medication.

“I wish that I was not having to campaign. I wish I was back in my perfect life where I had my children.”

Alfie died on June 9 2023.

Mrs Mullans told PA he was a “fit and healthy young lad” who enjoyed playing rugby and was a big football fan.

He was a student at Bury College and had studied engineering and barbering and had hoped to join the Royal Engineers.

Marrissa Mullans described her son as a ‘beautiful soul’ (Marrissa Mullans/PA)

Mrs Mullans said has previously been told the reason why young people are not currently given the jab is because of cost-effectiveness.

Her call comes amid a major vaccination programme for students in Kent, which launched on Wednesday and has since been expanded.

On Friday, NHS Kent and Medway said 4,514 vaccines have been administered alongside 10,561 doses of antibiotics.

On Friday, the UK Health Security Agency said the number of cases of menB linked to the outbreak has reached 29, up from 27 previously.

Some 18 cases have been confirmed, alongside a further 11 “probable cases”.

There have been two deaths, including 18-year-old Juliette Kenny, whose family described their “immeasurable loss”.

The family are also campaigning for teenagers and young people to be routinely given access to the meningitis B vaccination.

Speaking of the statement issued by Juliette’s family, Mrs Mullans told PA: “My heart breaks for them. It just takes me right back to when we lost Alf.

“I can’t fully understand how they’re feeling, but I know how it felt for me losing my son. No parent should ever go through that.”

While petitions on Change.org do not trigger automatic parliamentary debate like e-petitions submitted through government channels, they can create significant political pressure.

A Change.org spokesperson said: “Over 13,000 people have now signed Marrissa’s petition on Change.org in just three days — bringing her support to over 57,000 signatures.

“That is a strong show of public feeling, and a clear message to the government that people across the UK want action on this now, following the tragic events in Kent this week.”