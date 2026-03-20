Meningitis: Family describes ‘immeasurable loss’ as officials face questions

Health officials will face questions over their handling of a meningitis outbreak on Friday as the family of a teen who died have described their loss.

More than 100 students in Kent were turned away from a queue on the university’s Canterbury campus while trying to get a meningitis B vaccine on Thursday.

On Friday, health partners are due to attend a media briefing in the county to give updates on the deadly outbreak. Suspected and confirmed cases of meningitis linked to the outbreak have risen to 27.

The University of Kent said it had closed the vaccine queue on its Canterbury campus “due to capacity” on Thursday because it needed to finish the clinic by 5pm.

It comes as the family of an 18-year-old student who died in the outbreak have described their “immeasurable loss” and called for a review of who gets the menB jab.

Juliette Kenny died on Saturday March 14, one day after first showing symptoms which were vomiting and discolouration in her cheeks, her father Michael Kenny said.

In a statement to the Press Association, Mr Kenny said his daughter had been “fit, healthy and strong” before her death and had completed the practical assessment for her PE A-level on Thursday March 12.

Juliette, who was described by her father as having a “beautifully positive energy”, is one of two students who have died following the outbreak of meningitis B in the county.

Mr Kenny said “no family should experience this pain and tragedy” and that “this can be avoided”, adding that he wanted his daughter’s legacy to be “lasting change”.

Students queuing earlier on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Kenny added: “We are incredibly proud parents to two wonderful daughters.

“Juliette is a force in this world. With her beautifully positive energy she spread fun, love and happiness to those around her and she continues to do so now.

“The devastation of her loss to us, her family and friends is immeasurable.

“Sharing stories of the empathy, warmth and fun that she created is helping her family and friends through at this time. Her energy continues to make the people who love her find a way.

“The illness took her from us so quickly.”

Mr Kenny said he first became aware that his daughter was ill when she vomited in the early hours of Friday March 13.

Juliette, a year 13 student at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Faversham, exhibited no other symptoms at that time, he added.

“In the morning on Friday, she was taken, by us, to our local emergency drop-in as a discolouration appeared on her cheeks,” Mr Kenny said.

“She was given antibiotics and sent by ambulance to A&E.

“Juliette fought bravely for hours, but despite the fantastic NHS hospital staff fighting alongside her, meningitis took her from us less than 12 hours later.

“We were with her at the end, and the last sounds that she heard were the voices of those who loved her telling her how very much loved and cherished she is.”

Along with the Meningitis Research Foundation, Mr Kenny and his family are calling for the UK to take urgent action to improve access to the menB vaccination for teenagers and young people.

“No family should experience this pain and tragedy,” he said.

“Juliette’s impact on this world must be lasting change. Now is the time to ensure families are safe from the impact of meningitis B.”

Vinny Smith, chief executive of the Meningitis Research Foundation, said in 2015 the charity’s calls for the menB vaccination to be “routinely available” on the NHS for all at-risk age groups was “not taken forward” as it was “judged not to be cost-effective”.

The menB jab was introduced on the NHS for babies in 2015, meaning the majority of young people born before then are not protected against it unless they have had the jab privately.

On Thursday, 40 MPs signed a letter addressed to the Health Secretary calling on the Government and health officials to work with universities across the country on catch-up vaccination programmes, and to improve awareness.

It also said the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) review of eligibility for meningitis vaccines should be conducted at pace.

The vaccine programme in Kent is being rolled out to anyone who attended Club Chemistry from March 5 to March 15, year 12 and 13 pupils at schools with cases, students and staff at the University of Kent and Canterbury Christ Church university, and close contacts of confirmed or suspected cases.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting during a visit to the University of Kent campus in Canterbury (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The university said the vaccination clinic will reopen on Friday from 9am to 5pm, and advised people to be in the queue by 2pm.

More vaccination centres are also due to open across Kent as the Government’s immunisation programme expands.

One facility, located at Faversham Health Centre, will begin administering jabs at 9am on Friday and will remain open through Saturday, while additional clinics are scheduled to open on Friday at the Vicarage Lane Clinic in Ashford and at the University of Kent, NHS England has said.

Currently, nine of the 15 confirmed cases are known to be caused by menB.

The UKHSA said all patients eligible for antibiotics will now be able to request a vaccination and antibiotics “from their local GP immediately – wherever they are in England”. This covers students who have travelled home.

More than 8,500 antibiotics and 1,600 vaccines have been given to eligible people in Kent amid the meningitis outbreak.