Meningitis: Family describes ‘immeasurable loss’ as cases rise to 29

The family of a teenager who died from meningitis in the Kent outbreak have described their “immeasurable loss” as the number of cases jumps to 29.

Juliette Kenny died on March 14, one day after first showing symptoms – which were vomiting and discolouration in her cheeks, her father Michael Kenny said.

In a statement to the Press Association, Mr Kenny said his daughter had been “fit, healthy and strong” before her death – and had completed the practical assessment for her PE A-level on March 12.

Juliette, Michael, Rebecca and Florence Kenny (Family handout)

The family is now campaigning for teenagers and young people to be routinely given access to the meningitis B vaccination.

It comes as the the UKHSA said the number of cases linked to the outbreak has reached 29, up from 27 previously.

Some 18 cases have been confirmed, alongside a further 11 “probable cases”, all with links to Kent, the UKHSA said.

Some 13 of the 18 confirmed cases are menB. All cases have required hospital admission.

On the University of Kent campus on Friday, hundreds of students are queuing for a vaccine.

Juliette, who was described by her father as having a “beautifully positive energy”, is one of two students who have died following the outbreak of meningitis.

Mr Kenny said “no family should experience this pain and tragedy” and that “this can be avoided”, adding that he wanted his daughter’s legacy to be “lasting change”.