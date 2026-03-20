Iranian man arrested for trying to get into nuclear submarine base

An Iranian man has been arrested after trying to enter the naval base in Scotland where Britain’s nuclear submarines are based.

Police Scotland said that the 34-year-old and a 31-year-old woman were arrested on Thursday following the incident at HM Naval Base Clyde, which is known as Faslane.

It is home to the core of the UK’s submarine fleet and the Trident nuclear deterrent.

It is understood that they did not try to force their way into the base.

HM Naval Base Clyde is home to the Trident nuclear deterrent (PA)

They asked if they could enter but were refused permission and were then arrested shortly afterwards.

A Navy spokesperson said: “Police Scotland have arrested two people who unsuccessfully attempted to enter HM Naval Base Clyde on Thursday 19 March.

“As the matter is subject to an ongoing investigation, we will not comment further.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 5pm on Thursday, 19 March, 2026, we were made aware of two people attempting to enter HM Naval Base Clyde.

“A 34-year-old man and 31-year-old woman have been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”