Inquest to be held into death of boxing champion Ricky Hatton

An inquest into the death of former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton will be held later on Friday.

A provisional cause of death of hanging had been given at a pre-inquest hearing, when brief details into the death of the 46-year-old were made public.

Hatton was last seen by his family on September 12 when he appeared “well”, Stockport Coroner’s Court heard.

But the day after, he did not attend an event as expected.

On the morning of Sunday the 14th, his manager Paul Speak, arrived at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, to take him to Manchester Airport to catch a flight to Dubai.

Mr Speak found Mr Hatton, “unresponsive”.

The death of Hatton, a doting father and grandfather, left his family heartbroken and his army of fans stunned.

Tributes poured in from across the world of boxing and the wider sporting community for Hatton, a proud Mancunian and avid Manchester City supporter.

Likeable, humble and a joker, Hatton, also known as “The Hitman”, was regarded as a “People’s Champion” and adored by thousands of fans.

His all-action fighting style and down-to-earth demeanour made him one of the most popular fighters on both sides of the Atlantic.

Hatton’s family insisted the former world champion was “in a good place”, who had plans for the future including his bags packed for a comeback fight in Dubai in December.

But Hatton had also been candid about his mental health, struggles with drink and drugs and past suicide attempts after he retired from the ring for a second time following an ill-advised comeback in 2012.

Thousands lined the streets for his funeral at Manchester Cathedral, attended by celebrities including Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney and boxers Tyson and Tommy Fury.

Hatton’s inquest will begin at noon at Stockport Coroner’s Court.

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