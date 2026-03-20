Glasgow 2026 opening ceremony is ‘gorgeous’ story of city’s history

The opening ceremony for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games is a “gorgeous story” of the city’s history, organisers have said.

The ceremony will take place on July 23 at the Ovo Hydro and the team is calling for support from 700 volunteers who can contribute to the show.

Details regarding the ceremony have yet to be unveiled but bosses have said it will be a fruitful opportunity for those who want to help.

Louisa Mahon, chief marketing officer for this year’s games, said: “This is going to be an incredible opportunity to be part of the best show that’s going to be taking place this year.

Louisa Mahon, Glasgow 2026’s chief marketing officer, with some of the members of the upcoming opening ceremony (Glasgow 2026/Craig Watson/PA)

“An opening ceremony is an incredible moment for a Commonwealth Games that marks the start of all the incredible sport and it’s an amazing opportunity to tell the story of this incredible city and a story of the Commonwealth.”

She added: “This is a gorgeous story of Glasgow told in a really authentic way, but with an incredible Commonwealth twist.

“A story about what happens when you have people feel transformation and really amplifying the story of Glasgow, which is a place that forever has reinvented and invented and created things that have, quite frankly, transformed the world, and the show will tell that story and why it’s so important, particularly at a time like now, for people to be together, come together and celebrate.”

Anyone aged over 16 can volunteer for the wide range of roles in the ceremony, including musicians, singers and dancers, and experience is not necessary.

Costumes for the ceremony were designed by Carole Millar, who said being involved helped rekindle her love for the city.

She said: “I’ve kind of rediscovered my love of Glasgow, just out in the streets, just observing and thrashing out within creative meetings, and just trying to deliver the Glasgow that I live in and love, trying to show that positive, passionate Glasgow, and with all its diversity and all its lovely people.”

Show and stage director Roxana Cole said: “We’re creating something that we hope is the most inclusive and, yeah, the most sustainable opening ceremony that we’ve done so far.

“I think there is so much in it for a volunteer that wants to come and be part of this kind of project.

“For me, they are the most memorable, and we involve communities, because it’s really at the core of what this show is we worked last year, we did two big workshops with the community across Glasgow so that we know that they’re really rooted and integral to the narrative we’ve made so far.”

The deadline to apply is April 24 (subject to close if demand is high) and auditions will take place in Glasgow on May 9 and 10.

Interested parties can submit their application at glasgow2026.com/casting and can be kept informed of ticket release by signing up to a newsletter via glasgow2026.com