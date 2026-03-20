Gerry Adams welcomes ’emphatic end’ to High Court claim over IRA bombings

Gerry Adams has welcomed the “emphatic end” of a High Court damages claim against him by three victims of Provisional IRA bombings and said the case “should never have been brought”.

On Friday, the final day of a two-week trial, lawyers for the victims said the claim against the former Sinn Fein president had been “discontinued” with “no order as to costs”.

John Clark, a victim of the 1973 Old Bailey bombing in London; Jonathan Ganesh, a 1996 London Docklands bombing victim; and Barry Laycock, a victim of the 1996 Arndale shopping centre bombing in Manchester, had sued Mr Adams for £1 in damages over allegations he was a leading member of the Provisional IRA on those dates, including of its army council.

Gerry Adams was not in court on Friday as the case was discontinued (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Adams told the court in London he had “no involvement whatsoever” in the bombings and was never a member of the Provisional IRA, with his lawyers claiming the case should be thrown out as an abuse of the court system.

In a statement following Friday’s announcement, Mr Adams said he attended the trial “out of respect” for the victims and to defend himself “against the smears and false accusations being levelled against me”.

He said: “I asserted the legitimacy of the Republican cause and the right of the people of Ireland to freedom and self-determination. I do so again.

“During my two days of evidence, I categorically rejected all of the claims being made.

“I am glad to have been one of those who helped bring an end to the conflict.

“We now have, through the Good Friday Agreement, a peaceful and democratic route to a new Ireland.

“That needs a renewed focus, especially by the Irish Government.

“An Ireland that is respectful of all of its people and that is based on equality, tolerance and respect.

“I want to thank all of those who have expressed their solidarity with me and the Sinn Fein team which worked closely with me.”

Opening the trial earlier this month, barristers for the three victims said Mr Adams was “directly responsible for and complicit in those decisions made by that organisation to detonate bombs on the British mainland in 1973 and 1996”.

Anne Studd KC told the court a “jigsaw” of evidence from those who knew Mr Adams and those who knew of him would prove the case against him.

But during his evidence, Mr Adams said he “categorically” denied the claims and “had no involvement in or advance knowledge of” the bombings.

Mr Adams’s barrister, Edward Craven KC, said the case against his client consisted of “high-level assertions, unsupported by detail” and should be dismissed for being brought too late.

Mr Craven also suggested the three victims were trying to have a “public inquiry-style” hearing into finding historical truths, which could be an abuse of the court system.

After a delay to the start of proceedings on Friday, Ms Studd told the court the case would be discontinued after “proceedings developed overnight”.

She continued that the development was “related” to the argument around whether the claim was an “abuse of process”.

The judge, Mr Justice Swift, said: “I am happy to make an order in the terms the parties have agreed.”