Family of teenager who died after meningitis outbreak call for better protection

The father of an 18-year-old girl who died following an outbreak of meningitis in Kent said his family’s devastation is “immeasurable” as he called for better protection for young people.

Juliette Kenny died on Saturday March 14, one day after first showing symptoms which were vomiting and discolouration in her cheeks, her father Michael Kenny said.

Mr Kenny said his daughter had been “fit, healthy and strong” before her death and had completed the practical assessment for her PE A-level on Thursday March 12.

The Kenny Family (from left) Juliette, Michael, Rebecca and Florence (Meningitis Research Foundation/PA)

Juliette, who was described by her father as having a “beautifully positive energy”, is one of two students who have died following the outbreak of meningitis B in the county.

Mr Kenny said “no family should experience this pain and tragedy” and that “this can be avoided”, adding that he wanted his daughter’s legacy to be “lasting change”.

It comes as more than 100 students in Kent were turned away while trying to get a meningitis vaccine after officials closed the queue on Thursday.

In a statement to the Press Association, Mr Kenny said: “We are incredibly proud parents to two wonderful daughters.

“Juliette is a force in this world. With her beautifully positive energy she spread fun, love and happiness to those around her and she continues to do so now.

“The devastation of her loss to us, her family and friends is immeasurable.

“Sharing stories of the empathy, warmth and fun that she created is helping her family and friends through at this time. Her energy continues to make the people who love her find a way.

“The illness took her from us so quickly.”

Mr Kenny said he first became aware that his daughter was ill when she vomited in the early hours of Friday March 13.

Juliette, a year 13 student at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Faversham, exhibited no other symptoms at that time, he added.

Juliette was a year 13 student at the Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Faversham (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“In the morning on Friday, she was taken, by us, to our local emergency drop-in as a discolouration appeared on her cheeks,” Mr Kenny said.

“She was given antibiotics and sent by ambulance to A&E.

“Juliette fought bravely for hours, but despite the fantastic NHS hospital staff fighting alongside her, meningitis took her from us less than 12 hours later.

“We were with her at the end, and the last sounds that she heard were the voices of those who loved her telling her how very much loved and cherished she is.”

Along with the Meningitis Research Foundation, Mr Kenny and his family are calling for the UK to take urgent action to improve access to the menB vaccination for teenagers and young people.

“No family should experience this pain and tragedy,” he said.

“This can be avoided. There are young people currently battling this and young people still at risk.

“As parents, we knew our children would change the world and be a force for good.

“The work to protect young people has started. It needs to be more.

“Juliette’s impact on this world must be lasting change. Now is the time to ensure families are safe from the impact of meningitis B.”

Vinny Smith, chief executive of Meningitis Research Foundation, said in 2015 the charity’s calls for the menB vaccination to be “routinely available” on the NHS for all at-risk age groups was “not taken forward” as it was “judged not to be cost-effective”.

The menB jab was introduced on the NHS for babies in 2015, meaning the majority of young people born before then are not protected against it unless they have had the jab privately.

The Kenny family were not aware that the vaccination is not routinely available on the NHS for teenagers and young adults, and that to have this they would need to pay for it privately.

Mr Smith called on the Government to “decide now to save lives” and highlighted menB’s “lifelong impact”, including disabilities caused by the bug.

He said: “When we made the case for menB vaccination to be routinely available on the NHS in 2015 for all at-risk age groups, wider protection for teenagers and young adults was not taken forward (it was judged to not be cost-effective within the criteria used at the time).

“Our concern, then and now, is that this has not fully reflected the impact of menB or the full value protection from a vaccine brings.

“It hasn’t accounted for the severity of meningitis, its lifelong impact, or the trauma and bereavement experienced by families.

“People across the country will have seen that impact this week; we believe the UK Government can decide now to save lives and limit the lifelong disabilities caused by meningitis, protecting people for generations to come.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that as of 5pm on Wednesday, 15 cases of meningitis have been confirmed and a further 12 are under investigation.

This takes the total to 27 cases of either confirmed or suspected meningitis, up from 20 on Wednesday.

Currently, nine of the 15 confirmed cases are known to be caused by menB.

On Thursday, 40 MPs signed a letter addressed to the Health Secretary calling on the Government and health officials to work with universities across the country on catch-up vaccination programmes, and to improve awareness.

It also said the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation (JCVI) review of eligibility for meningitis vaccines should be conducted at pace.

As of Thursday, the vaccine programme in Kent has been rolled out to anyone who attended the Club Chemistry venue from March 5 to March 15, year 12 and 13 pupils at affected schools, students and staff at the University of Kent and Canterbury Christ Church university, and close contacts of confirmed or suspected cases.