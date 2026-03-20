Fact check: Meningitis B vaccine and false ‘lockdown’ claim

This roundup of claims has been compiled by Full Fact, the UK’s largest fact checking charity working to find, expose and counter the harms of bad information.

How long does meningitis B vaccination protect for?

In the wake of the outbreak of meningitis in Kent, Full Fact has been answering lots of questions from readers about the disease and the vaccine—including how long its protection lasts.

Scientists are still trying to understand this question, but it does seem that the vaccine only protects people for a few years—not for their whole life.

Earlier this week several scientists spoke to the Science Media Centre to give their opinion on this.

Adam Finn, emeritus professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol, said: “Protection by the vaccine lasts for some years but not forever.”

Johnjoe McFadden, emeritus professor at the University of Surrey, said: “The vaccine, given in two [doses], at least four weeks apart, offers up to three years of protection from the infection.”

And Dr Eliza Gil, clinical lecturer at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said: “The protection the vaccine offers is imperfect and is thought to only last a few years.”

The menB vaccine protects people against the disease, but not from carrying or spreading it. It is effective against many strains of menB, but not all of them.

It is also worth noting that the vaccine protection is very good, but not perfect. Dr Bharat Pankhania, senior clinical lecturer in public health medicine at the University of Exeter Medical School, said the vaccine offers about 70-90% protection against the most common forms of menB meningococcal disease, and about 50-70% protection against the most invasive forms.

For answers to more questions, including why the menB vaccine is not routinely offered to adolescents and the difference between meningitis and invasive meningococcal disease, see our full Q&A.

Sir Keir Starmer did not say ‘the UK may need to go into lockdown’

Posts shared hundreds of times on social media have falsely claimed that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has warned “the UK may need to go into lockdown as early as May if meningitis cases continue to escalate”.

Some posts also include an additional quote, supposedly from Sir Keir, that says “I will do whatever it takes to keep the country safe over the election period, even if that means you can’t go outside”.

However, there are no credible reports of Sir Keir saying any such thing. Number 10 confirmed to Full Fact the Prime Minister did not make these comments, and the claims appear to have originated from a satirical Facebook page.

Although some social users seemed to recognise the claim as a joke, a significant number appeared to think it was real, with one commenting “if it’s that bad it needs a lockdown…. why are we waiting a whole six weeks to allow it to spread further” and another saying “it’s an excuse to stop the votes in May”.