Electric mail aircraft demo labelled ‘important’ step in rural area deliveries

The UK’s first real-world fully electric aircraft demonstration marked an “important step towards making electric mail flights a reality” for rural places, according to Royal Mail bosses.

Partnered with Loganair and US aerospace firm BETA Technologies, the company led a number of electric-based demonstration flights across Scotland’s mail routes.

The flights, which took place on Friday, flew between Glasgow and Dundee, with others planned for the Aberdeen, Inverness, Wick and Orkney areas.

It is hoped this will prove instrumental in helping Scots in more isolated communities with less infrastructure.

It is hoped the electric aircrafts will help speed up the process in delivering mail to Scotland’s most isolated communities (Royal Mail/PA)

Chris Paxton, strategic insight and innovation manager at Royal Mail, said: “This is an important step towards making electric mail flights a reality for some of the UK’s most remote communities.

“By working with Loganair and BETA Technologies, we’re proud to be the first UK delivery company to test an electric aircraft, supporting our journey to net zero by 2040 while continuing to serve all 32 million addresses across the UK.”

The aircrafts, titled the ALIA CTOL, can operate from existing runways, fully charge in 20-40 minutes and have a maximum range of 336 nautical miles.

They can also carry a maximum of 560kg of letters and parcels at a time.

Luke Farajallah, chief executive officer of Loganair, said: “This is a landmark day for European aviation, and in particular for Scotland’s airline Loganair.

“We are not talking about concepts, prototypes or distant ambition, this is a real tangible programme of flying across our network which will provide invaluable data on how an electric aircraft could perform in a real commercial environment.”

The demonstration events aimed to show that such flights can be incorporated into the running of regular airport runways and, if fully integrated, it would support the Royal Mail’s 2040 net zero mission, which also includes 8,000 electric vans and drones.

The aircraft’s test flights were commended by the First Minister for Scotland (Royal Mail/PA)

Simon Newitt, head of sales and support at BETA Technologies, said: “Scotland’s geography makes it one of the most compelling environments for electric aviation anywhere in the world — short routes, existing infrastructure and communities that have depended on reliable air connections for generations.

“Flying real postal routes alongside an operator with Loganair’s experience is exactly how you validate this technology.

“We’re proud to be working with partners like Loganair and Royal Mail, who recognise that keeping these communities connected and doing it sustainably are not competing priorities.”

First Minister John Swinney said: “I am pleased to see Loganair make history as the first commercial airline to trial an all-electric aircraft across its network.

“This next-generation technology ensures that Scotland is well-placed to play a leading role in reducing the carbon emissions associated with aviation while supporting regional connectivity for communities in the Highlands and Islands.

“I would like to congratulate Loganair for the work involved in reaching this important milestone and thank them for their continued efforts in supporting sustainable aviation.”