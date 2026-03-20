Dolores Keane ‘brought joy to the hearts of so many’, funeral told

Dolores Keane used her talent to bring “joy and comfort to the hearts of so many”, her funeral has heard.

The singer, who performed with the De Dannan group, died at home on Monday at the age of 72.

Her funeral mass took place at St Patrick and St Cuana Church in Kilcoona, Co Galway, on Friday and opened with a rendition of her song Never be the Sun.

Parish Priest Father Dixy Faber said: “Within this parish and community she found the love and support that enabled her to share her gift with the world.

“She used her talent so well, so generously, bringing joy and comfort to the hearts of so many.

“We have been proud and privileged over many years to call her one of our own.”

Symbols of the life of the “woman behind the voice” were presented during the service, including her concertina, an honorary doctorate from the University of Galway, and a tea cup to represent the time she shared with her “beloved” children and grandchildren.

Mourners at the service included President Catherine Connolly, her predecessor Michael D Higgins and the Taoiseach’s aide Commandant Joe Glennon.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Ms Keane’s brother Matt said it was a “privilege and an honour” that Ms Connolly had attended and “we know in our hearts that your presence here is your way of conveying your admiration for Dolores”.

He described Mr Higgins as friend of Ms Keane, saying their relationship went “back a long way, I’d say 30 or 40 years”, and acknowledged the former president’s support of the arts “especially around the Galway area”.

Mr Keane said a candlelight tribute on Thursday night was “the most wonderful gesture I’ve ever seen”.

He said she was “the sister we loved to bits and often threatened to strangle… but now she is a sister that’s going to leave a massive gap in our lives, a huge gap not easily filled”.

Father Peter Gannon, a long-time family friend, told the congregation: “Dolores Keane died on the eve of St Patrick’s Day, and over decades of life, she has been such a wonderful ambassador, universally, for a huge part of our tradition and culture.

“She has been the figure of what it stands for to be truly Irish.

“One of the most humble people that walked this Earth, and even through all the universal fame, it never changed her as a person.

“There wasn’t a hint of airs or graces about Dolores and what was most charming was her lifelong connection with home.”

She was a true character “full of fun and wit”, he added.

“If, up there in heaven, they have been accustomed to the quietness of early nights for rest, they can forget that now, because there’s a lot of catching up to do, there’s a lot of songs to be resurrected, and the heavenly choir has only got better.”

Fr Gannon also paid tribute to the Keane family for their “appreciation of the traditions and culture of our great country”.

“There are many of the most beautiful written lyrics and airs that would be forever in the archives if it was not for you.

“So many of the songs released have so pulled in the heartstrings.

“They, not alone, were so popular in everyday life, but many people have chosen them for the most significant times and moments of their life stories and events.”

Ms Keane is survived by her son Joseph, daughter Tara and partner Colin, and will be buried at Donaghpatrick Cemetery.