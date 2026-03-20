Cooper warns Tehran against targeting UK interests

The Foreign Secretary has warned Tehran against targeting UK interests as her Iranian counterpart said the UK providing its military bases to the US to use is seen as “participation in aggression”.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi delivered the message in a phone call with Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, who told him that UK operations in the region were in response to Iran’s own strikes on Gulf countries.

She also condemned the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key international shipping route, and warned Tehran against targeting UK bases, territory or interests.

In a post in Farsi on Telegram, Mr Araghchi said he told Ms Cooper: “These actions will definitely be considered as participation in aggression and will be recorded in the history of relations between the two countries.

“At the same time, we reserve our inherent right to defend the country’s sovereignty and independence.”

Sir Keir Starmer has granted the US permission for “defensive” action against Iranian missile sites from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

The Foreign Office said in a readout of the call that Ms Cooper condemned Iran’s “reckless attacks” on Gulf partners and critical energy infrastructure as well as its disruption and closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

She called for freedom of navigation to be restored immediately and reiterated the UK’s call to halt attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations.

(PA Graphics)

“The Foreign Secretary made clear to the foreign minister that the defensive UK operations in the region were a response to the Iranian aggression against Gulf partner countries who had not attacked Iran and she called on Iran to immediately stop these reckless strikes against its neighbours.

“She made clear that the UK wants to see a swift resolution to this conflict.

“The Foreign Secretary also warned Iran against targeting UK bases, territory or interests directly and restated the UK’s focus on regional stability and security.”

Downing Street had earlier defended the UK’s position, saying it was “not getting drawn into the wider war”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We have authorised the US to use our bases for a specific defensive and limited purpose in response to Iran’s continued and outrageous aggression, and we’ve always said that this is the best way to eliminate the urgent threat and restore a path to diplomacy.”

Housing Secretary Steve Reed said the Prime Minister had been “very measured” in his approach to the conflict.

“He took the decision, quite rightly, not to involve the United Kingdom in the initial attacks against Iran, but it is quite right that the UK should defend British nationals,” he said.

The UK has faced repeated criticism from Donald Trump since the war began, and is among countries the US president has recently berated for failing to respond to his request for support in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran’s throttling of the route and attacks on energy facilities across the Gulf have heightened concerns about the security of the supply of fossil fuels.

Oil and gas prices remained volatile on Friday as stock markets also suffered ongoing turbulent trading because of the escalating Iran conflict.

UK natural gas prices eased back a little in early trading on Friday, having jumped more than a fifth on Thursday to its highest level in three years at one stage.

The Government has sought to show it is focusing on the cost of living as households brace for a further squeeze on their wallets.

It has already taken action with a £53 million support package for low‑income households who rely on heating oil, the cost of which has skyrocketed since the start of the war, and frozen rail fares and prescription charges.

Mr Reed insisted the UK’s economy is in the “best place” to weather challenges but that the Government is ready to intervene where needed.

He told the Press Association: “The Government is monitoring the situation hour by hour, and we stand ready as things change, to intervene as is appropriate.”

It come after Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said reopening the Strait of Hormuz is the “best thing to do” to prevent interest rates rising, after a vote to leave the rate unchanged at 3.75% on Thursday.

Mr Bailey said any further cuts are “not on the horizon” as he hinted at possible hikes, adding that the war in the Middle East will likely increase household energy costs in the summer and put pressure on food prices.

Iran has increasingly targeted energy sites in Gulf states after Israel bombed the South Pars offshore natural gas field on Wednesday.

On Friday, Kuwait said its Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery had been struck by Iranian drones, sparking a fire.