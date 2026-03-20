Civil case taken by IRA victims ‘verged on show trial’, Gerry Adams says

Gerry Adams has said a civil case taken against him “verged upon a show trial” while an IRA victim said he is “completely devastated” after the claim was discontinued.

Former Sinn Fein president Mr Adams also said he had “nothing but sympathy” for the claimants that had given evidence against him at the High Court in London and had not wanted to burden them with his legal costs.

Barry Laycock, a victim of the 1996 Arndale shopping centre bombing in Manchester, sued Mr Adams for £1 in damages along with John Clark, a victim of the 1973 Old Bailey bombing in London, and Jonathan Ganesh, a 1996 London Docklands bombing victim.

The three men claimed Mr Adams was a leading member of the Provisional IRA on those dates, including of its army council.

Mr Adams told the court in London during a two-week trial that he had “no involvement whatsoever” in the bombings and was never a member of the Provisional IRA, with his lawyers claiming the case should be thrown out as an abuse of the court system.

On Friday, the last day of the trial, lawyers for the victims said the claim against the former Sinn Fein president had been “discontinued” with “no order as to costs”.

Gerry Adams addressed the media in Belfast (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

Speaking to the media in Belfast on Friday afternoon, Mr Adams said he had “nothing but sympathy” for the claimants.

He said: “I was moved by the testimony of the two people, the two men, who came forward and told of their own personal difficulties and circumstances within the explosions and following the explosions.

“Family members of mine have been killed, I’ve been shot myself, so I know what it’s like.”

He added: “At times it verged upon a show trial, anonymous secret agents of the British state hiding behind the screen, others who were up to their necks in the subversion that the British state visited upon people of this part of the island of Ireland.

“Many members of the intelligence services who have been found responsible for collusion and others not by anyone other than the British Government’s own commissions and inquiries and investigations.”

Asked about comments from lawyers representing the claimants that the case was “not a victory”, Mr Adams said: “I am not even going to comment on that, I never claimed it to be a victory.”

Mr Adams also confirmed he would be paying his own legal bill “supported by friends”.

Firefighters at the scene of the IRA bomb blast in Manchester city centre in 1996 (PA)

He added: “I was never going to make an effort to burden the claimants with my legal bill.”

In a statement following the announcement, Mr Laycock said: “I’m completely devastated. The fair trial we sought, getting Mr Adams into the dock for the first time, was achieved. But somehow we have lost our protection.

“How is that fair on me or all the victims who deserve justice?

“We can all hold our heads up high. Our team have worked tirelessly and achieved something that successive governments have failed to do.”

Mr Adams’s barrister, Edward Craven KC, had previously told the court in London that the case against his client should be dismissed for being brought too late.

Mr Craven also suggested the three victims were trying to have a “public inquiry-style” hearing into finding historical truths, which could be an abuse of the court system.

After a delay to the start of proceedings on Friday, Anne Studd KC, for the victims, told the court the case would be discontinued after “proceedings developed overnight” and that this was “related” to the argument around whether the claim was an “abuse of process”.

Law firm McCue Jury and Partners, which represented the three men, said in a statement that its clients had shown “considerable courage” and the outcome “does not represent a victory for Mr Adams but the reverse”.

It continued that Mr Adams had offered to settle the claim without the payment of damages, which the victims “had no realistic option but to accept” following what it described as an “extraordinary and, in our clients’ view, unnecessary late intervention by the court”.

The firm continued that allegations of an abuse of process had not arisen until Thursday, and that the issue had been “expressly disavowed” by a judge in a preliminary hearing in the claim.

It said: “Nevertheless, throughout the trial, the defendant’s legal team wrongly and repeatedly implied that the claimants were treating the court as a vehicle for a form of public inquiry.”

It continued: “For whatever reasoning, the court unexpectedly directed at the final stages of the trial that it wished to consider whether the proceedings might amount to an abuse of process.”

It added: “The trial judge’s decision to raise this issue resulted, for the first time, in a real risk that the claimants, vulnerable victims of terrorism, could face devastating personal liability for legal costs as (a) finding of abuse of process would remove the claimants’ costs protection and require them to pay Mr Adams his full legal costs, a risk that Mr Adams inevitably exploited.

“Due to this extraordinary series of events, and faced with even a small risk of life-changing financial consequences, the claimants had no realistic choice but to accept the defendant’s offer.”

The firm also said the victims considered the “unexpected and prejudicial” situation to be “deeply unfair”, but continued that they “regard these proceedings as vindication of their position”.

Mr Adams, who gave evidence over two days, said in a statement earlier on Friday that he welcomed the “emphatic end” of a claim which “should never have been brought”.

He continued that he attended the trial “out of respect” for the victims and to defend himself “against the smears and false accusations being levelled against me”.

He said: “I asserted the legitimacy of the Republican cause and the right of the people of Ireland to freedom and self-determination. I do so again.”