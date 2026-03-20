Broadcaster Dame Jenni Murray remembered as ‘much loved mum and wife’ by family

Broadcaster Dame Jenni Murray has been remembered by her family as a “much loved mum and wife” following her death aged 75.

She was best known as the voice of BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, hosting the programme for three decades and becoming the longest-serving presenter in its history.

A statement shared by her family to The Daily Mail confirmed “the very sad news that their much loved mum and wife, Jenni Murray, died on March 12th”.

Former Labour deputy leader Baroness Harriet Harman hailed Dame Jenni’s importance “to the movement of women that changed our politics, economy and our society; that changed our lives”.

In a post on X, the peer wrote: “She was the broadcasting wing of the women’s movement. We all owe her. RIP.”

Author Liz Fraser also paid tribute on social media, recalling the broadcaster’s “deep, no bullshit, authoritative but somehow equally soothing, reassuring and often slightly cheeky voice” during her tenure on Woman’s Hour.

Fraser wrote about her time appearing on Woman’s Hour: “Jenni was absolutely lovely to (my daughter), and to me, and we juggled motherhood and work as women do… and can do thanks to the work of many of the guests she championed and supported over her career.

“Thank you for the countless hours of education and entertainment about the lives of women that influenced so many of us.”

Camilla, then-Duchess of Cornwall shares a word with Dame Jenni at a reception at Buckingham Palace in 2016 (PA)

Outgoing BBC director-general Tim Davie said Dame Jenni was a “broadcasting icon”, and said: “Throughout her three ground-breaking decades on Woman’s Hour, Jenni created a safe space for her audience thanks to her warmth, intelligence and courage.

“We shall all miss her terribly. Her legacy endures in the countless conversations she started, the many issues she championed and the lives she touched.”

Mohit Bakaya, controller of BBC Radio 4 and director of BBC speech audio, praised her as “a formidable voice in British broadcasting who was warm, fearless and beloved by listeners” who will leave “an indelible legacy on generations of listeners”.

Dame Jenni Murray is made a Dame Commander by the Queen during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2011 (PA)

Dame Jenni announced on Woman’s Hour in 2006 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and has since raised awareness for the condition, having been a vice-patron for Breast Cancer Now for almost 20 years.

Rachael Franklin, chief engagement officer for the charity, said she is “incredibly grateful” to the broadcaster for “using her platform and influence to raise awareness of the realities of breast cancer and helping those living with the disease to feel less alone”.

Talent management firm Knight Ayton called Dame Jenni “a true professional and pioneer” who “interviewed every prime minister of the last 30 years”.

They added: “She was as comfortable with high-powered politicians as with the grieving parents of Madeleine McCann, and the first Hollywood star she encountered was Bette Davis.”

Dame Jenni Murray in July 2025 (Alamy/PA)

She was made a dame in 2011 in recognition of her contribution to broadcasting and was appointed an OBE in 1999.

During her tenure on Woman’s Hour, Dame Jenni interviewed high-profile figures such as Margaret Thatcher, Barbara Castle,‎ Shirley Williams, Gloria Steinem, Bette Davis, Monica Lewinsky and Hillary Clinton.

She also interviewed Anna Politkovskaya, Kate McCann, Margaret Atwood, Toni Morrison, Wangari Maathai, Benazir Bhutto, Dame Judi Dench, Saoirse Ronan and Joan Baez, who sang Diamonds And Rust in the studio especially for the host.

Dame Jenni left the show in October 2020, and said at the time that bosses had said she was not allowed to chair any discussion on transgender rights due to her opinions, and signed off her final episode of Woman’s Hour with Helen Reddy’s feminist anthem I Am Woman.

In 2020, she wrote in the Daily Mail that she had stepped down because she wanted to be “free of the leash” that had caused her to be “cancelled”, and added that BBC bosses also barred her from covering the 2019 election due to her opinions on Brexit.

She said “younger, less experienced presenters” were earning “twice or even three times” as much as her during her time at the broadcaster, hitting out against the corporation’s pay structure.

A BBC spokeswoman said at the time: “We wish Jenni well in her new career as a columnist but the public will understand the importance of impartiality whilst working at the BBC.”

Born in Barnsley, Dame Jenni joined BBC Radio Bristol in 1973 and went on to report and present for BBC TV’s South Today.

In 1983, she joined Newsnight before moving to Radio 4 for the Today programme.