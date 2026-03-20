Another exit at Glasgow Central to reopen as demolition after fire progresses

One of the main exits at Glasgow Central will reopen on Sunday, two weeks after a fire in a nearby building led to the station’s closure for several days.

The main part of the station partially reopened on Wednesday though the central concourse remains cordoned off as demolition work continues on the fire-damaged building outside.

On Sunday, the exit on to Hope Street will reopen, operating as a route out of the station only.

The low-level entrances and Hope Street carriage driveway reopened on Wednesday, though the station’s Gordon Street and Union Street entrances remain shut.

Work continues to remove the facade of the fire-damaged building (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The fire began in a vape shop on Union Street on Sunday March 8 and spread through the building and around the corner, with only the facade of the Victorian building at the junction with Gordon Street left standing.

Demolition work on the facade began on Wednesday and it is expected to be completed by the end of Friday, Glasgow City Council said.

Network Rail Scotland said train services will continue to arrive and depart from platforms seven to 15 only, with platforms one to six remaining unavailable as the demolition work continues.

Ross Moran, route director at Network Rail, said: “The station has been operating very differently this week, and I want to thank everyone for the patience and understanding they’ve shown.

“Railway staff have been working hard to guide people safely through the temporary arrangements, and passengers have been incredibly co-operative.

“Our retailers have also shown real patience throughout this disruption, and we’re working closely with them to help manage their stores as access improves.

“We continue to work closely with the council and train operators as we deal with the aftermath of this incident.

“Reopening the Hope Street exit is a positive step forward, but there’s still vital work under way.

“We’re asking passengers to keep bearing with us while these safety measures are in place.”

The main part of the station partially reopened on Wednesday (Lucinda Cameron/PA)

Services in the lower level of the station began running again on Wednesday last week.

Glasgow City Council said the next phase of the demolition will be the removal of rubble from the site.

It said the safety cordon in place around the area will not be reduced at the moment as large vehicles will still be in the area.

Commenting on the forthcoming reopening of the Hope Street exit, Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: “I’m really grateful to the council teams and contractors who have worked around the clock with colleagues at Network Rail to make this possible.

“Public safety must remain our first priority, but we are all acutely aware of how many people, in Glasgow and right across the country, depend on Central Station day-to-day and everyone involved is working towards that goal.”