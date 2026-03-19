Working on new William and Kate portrait ‘a true honour’, photographer says

A photographer has said it was “a true honour” to take a new portrait photograph of the Prince and Princess of Wales ahead of the state banquet for the Nigerian president at Windsor Castle.

The image of the smiling couple was taken by British-Nigerian photographer Christianah Ebenezer in Windsor on Wednesday night and published on William and Kate’s social media channels the following evening.

The photograph shows Kate wearing a tiara, a green high-necked dress and a Royal Victorian Order sash as she stands beside William in white tie and tail coat, decorated with medals.

They were photographed in the same outfits as they joined the King and Queen at the Windsor Castle banquet in honour of Nigerian leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife Oluremi Tinubu.

Lagos-born Ms Ebenezer, who moved to London as a child, said in a statement released by Kensington Palace: “It was a true honour to collaborate on this piece.

The Prince of Wales at the banquet (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Blending our shared creativity with elements of classic portraiture and nature, the team worked seamlessly to capture this moment ahead of the Nigerian state banquet – something I’m deeply humbled to have seen come together so beautifully.”

Ms Ebenezer took the Duchess of Edinburgh’s 60th birthday portraits last year but this is the first time she has worked with William and Kate.

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s 60th birthday portrait (Christina Ebenezer/PA)

Her images have appeared in London’s National Portrait Gallery, on Elle magazine front covers and she has photographed Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa for Entertainment Weekly.